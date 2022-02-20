Yesterday’s ‘garage sale fodder’ becomes today’s remorse

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. I have one cupboard in my kitchen that I have dedicated to my massive water bottle collection, but it’s a total mess. Because of the bottles’ varying shapes and sizes, they’re hard to properly organize and I just end up kind of tossing and cramming them into whatever space is available and that level of chaos just drives my type A personality wild. Luckily, a handy little device to organize my water bottle cupboard not only exists but costs less than $30 on Amazon. So if you too could use a quick and easy way to store all of your emotional support water bottles, then grad your credit card because you’re going to need at least a few of these genius organizers.

