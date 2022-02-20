Yesterday’s ‘garage sale fodder’ becomes today’s remorse

In the 80s The Damned's Captain Sensible was collared by Lemmy Kilmister who wanted to have a word about his drinking. The advice he gave him is a rule for life. “There’s a fine line between a heavy drinker and an alcoholic,” Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister once told us, and he was a man who knew about these things. “Just like there’s a fine line between fishing and standing on the bank looking like an arsehole. The line is whether the fuck you know what you’re doing when you drink ’cos if you don’t know what you’re doing, you just become a terrible boring drunk. Whereas, if you know when to stop, you become an amazing, anecdotal man of the world. Which is better than being the guy having a shit in the bath tub.”
