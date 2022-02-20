ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: How to stick to new habits, and more videos to improve your life

How to improve your balance

Many of us will be familiar with the feeling of becoming off-balance during a jog or toppling to one side during a yoga class. But no matter your age or level of fitness, it is possible to achieve better balance through exercise.
How to shake your salt habit

Everyone knows that too much sodium isn’t good for you. The problem is that salt makes so many foods taste better. But why is that, and are there healthier ways to flavor our food? Consumer Reports reveals why we like salt so much, what kinds are better for us, and which seasonings you can use instead.
3. This budget-friendly dupe adds some sparkle to the room.

A crystal chandelier might not seem like it’s in your budget, but this Z Gallerie dupe from @budgetfriendlycreations shows you can get that luxe look for less. @budgetfriendlycreations Budget Friendly Creations on YouTube Z GALLERIE INSPIRED CRYSTAL CHANDELIER #diyhomedecor #fypシ #fyp #diy #glamdiy #zgallerieinspired #diychandelier ♬ ALREADY - Beyoncé & Shatta Wale & Major Lazer.
We Finally Found a Tool to Keep Our Water Bottles Organized & It’s Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. I have one cupboard in my kitchen that I have dedicated to my massive water bottle collection, but it’s a total mess. Because of the bottles’ varying shapes and sizes, they’re hard to properly organize and I just end up kind of tossing and cramming them into whatever space is available and that level of chaos just drives my type A personality wild. Luckily, a handy little device to organize my water bottle cupboard not only exists but costs less than $30 on Amazon. So if you too could use a quick and easy way to store all of your emotional support water bottles, then grad your credit card because you’re going to need at least a few of these genius organizers.
How to Improve Your Communication In Relationships

Communication is vital for healthy relationships. Being able to talk openly and honestly with the people in your life allows you to share, learn, respond, and forge lasting bonds. This is a vital part of any relationship, including those with friends and family, but it can be particularly important in romantic relationships.
