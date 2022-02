Evangeline Lilly has been a staple in the MCU as she plays the role of Hope van Dyne ever since the first Ant-Man film in 2015. She is expected to continue the role in the franchise, particularly in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which has already finished filming. However, thanks to her controversy regarding her attendance at the anti-vaccine mandate protest in D.C. and calling out Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hear out the anti-vaxxers, a lot of fans now want the actress to be out of the MCU.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO