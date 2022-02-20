Bodies of Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband found in suspected murder-suicide

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The bodies of 86-year-old Sondra Wiener, sister of late fraudster Bernie Madoff, and her husband, 89-year-old Marvin, were discovered dead in their Florida home on Thursday, according to a report.

Though police have not confirmed the identities of the deceased, they said a murder-suicide investigation is underway, sources told Boca News Now.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding their deaths have yet to be released.

A community leader confirmed the couple’s death in an email sent out to residents of the couple’s Valencia Lakes neighborhood obtained by Boca News Now.

“Let me start off by stating that as many of you have heard, we had a tragic situation on Barca Boulevard regarding the passing of Sondra and Marvin Weiner,” the email said. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family. There is currently an investigation pending. All I can say is at this time there is no security or safety threat to anyone in the community.”

The deaths are the latest amongst the Madoff family and their circle.

Bernie Madoff died last April at 82 while serving a 150-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to running a $65 billion Ponzi scheme.

Madoff’s son, Mark, hanged himself two years after his father’s 2008 arrest while younger son Andrew blamed his dad for the recurrence of a rare cancer that killed him in 2014. Both were 48 when they died.