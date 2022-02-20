ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Wahlberg reveals what time he wakes up to stay committed to his workout routine

By Lizzy Buczak
 3 days ago

Mark Wahlberg is opening up about his active lifestyle.

The 50-year-old recently detailed a typical day in his life, FOX News reports.

In the video, captured in New York while the star was on-the-go running errands, he revealed he follows a fine-tuned schedule.

The “Ted” actor starts his day at the crack of dawn. "Tomorrow I'm getting up 2:30, in the gym 3:30, finish about 5:30, go to work 7:30," Wahlberg noted of his morning routine.

He explains that his day includes "reading, script work, then I've got a bunch of interviews.”

Throughout the day, he also ensures that he has time for “a lot of prayer.”

He also admitted that he times his meals, stating: "Then I'm finishing work. I probably won't eat a meal until – last meal today [was] 6, so tomorrow probably noontime."

Walhberg also confessed that he’s not a night owl with a bed time of around 7:30 p.m.

The Academy Award-nominated actor’s fitness regimen and meal planning has led to a successful career with plenty of critically acclaimed roles.

However, he revealed that “Father Stu” – which is set to release on Good Friday –  is the “most important movie” of his life.

In addition to serving as a producer, Walhberg stars as boxer-turned-priest Fr. Stuart Long.

The role required him to gain 30 pounds, which he previously said was “difficult,” especially since he had to ditch his strict fitness routine.

"Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories," Wahlberg told “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

"Even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal to have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun,” he said.

"It's such a hard, physical thing to do," he added. "Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out — you just don't eat, and exercise. And this, even when you're full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun."

