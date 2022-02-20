Captain Glenn Shephard Talks Tense Situation in ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3

It started out innocently enough, just two co-stars hooking up during filming for the second season of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. Per usual, really. But then, one of those two, Dani Soares, ended up pregnant not long after, and the other, Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux, denied that he was the father. In fact, at the bombshell Bravo reunion, Soares spoke out about her former fling wanting nothing to do with the baby without a paternity test. Jean-Luc finally confirmed his paternity of the child just a few weeks ago, and their previous castmates are dropping some honest thoughts on the entire scandalous ordeal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO