Star Wars Hunters introduces new Hunters, Huttball, new maps

By Brian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZynga shared more on Star Wars Hunters this week, revealing new Hunters for the game as well as Huttball and new maps. As far as the Hunters go, we’re introduced to Skora and Sprocket. Huttball is a Squad-vs-Squad match. Finally, the new maps include The Great Hunt, Dusty Ridge, Gauntlet, and...

