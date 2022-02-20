ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Thousands hail Zimbabwe opposition leader at new party rally

By FARAI MUTSAKA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s leading opposition figure Nelson Chamisa drew thousands of cheering supporters on Sunday to his first political rally since forming a new...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

New German opposition leader Merz consolidates his power

BERLIN — (AP) — The new leader of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party was elected Tuesday as head of the main opposition bloc's parliamentary group, consolidating his power as he tries to get the party back into shape after a disastrous election result. Friedrich Merz replaced...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Chamisa
Person
Emmerson Mnangagwa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Opposition Party#Ap#Mdc#Constitutional Court
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
pymnts

Biden Mulls Barring US Banks From Processing Transactions From Russian Banks

The Biden administration is preparing sanctions against Russia that would come with banning U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions from Russia’s biggest banks if Russia invades Ukraine, Reuters reported Monday (Feb. 21). The measures would strike against the Russian economy by removing the “correspondent” banking relationships between the two...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy