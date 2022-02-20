ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin and Macron Discuss Need to Step up Ukraine Diplomacy-Kremlin

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need to step up the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine in...

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS

