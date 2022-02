Harrogate came from behind to beat managerless Bradford for the second time this month with a 3-1 win at Valley Parade. Harrogate, who beat the Bantams 2-0 at home on February 5, have won all four games against their West Yorkshire rivals since they were promoted to the EFL two years ago while this was Bradford's fifth defeat in seven matches.

SOCCER ・ 20 HOURS AGO