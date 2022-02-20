ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dalvin Cook says Vikings will win a Super Bowl

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKkXF_0eK4ltNI00

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook isn’t selling the team short when it comes to accomplishing the ultimate goal in the NFL.

He was recently asked about Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson and whether the two could bring a Super Bowl to Minnesota. His response was emphatic and to the point—just as you’d expect from one of the best running backs in the league.

“We gon’ win us one. We gon’ win us one,” Cook told TMZ Sports. “We gon’ win us one. We working, though.”

Cook didn’t attach an overall timeframe or anything like that, but he does seem to believe a turnaround is imminent for the Vikings.

And why wouldn’t he?

The team just added Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the new general manager and Kevin O’Connell as head coach. Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done to even get back to the playoffs and have a shot at winning it all.

There will surely be plenty of naysayers, but then again, we just watched the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the league’s most hapless franchises, come within a touchdown drive of winning Super Bowl LVI. At this point, nothing should be surprising.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady, 44, May Not Retire After All: Interested In Joining A Potential Super Bowl Team

The NFL GOAT may be eyeing another go at a Super Bowl ring as there is ‘without question a chance for him to return.’. While Tom Brady is enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in Costa Rica after announcing he retired from the NFL, one would think football is furthest from his mind. However, after he recently teased a comeback on his podcast with the adage “never say never,” that may not be the case. As fans are eager to find out what the GOAT has in store for the future, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom might not be hanging up his helmet for good as there is “without question a chance for him to return.”
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Pat McAfee Confirms Aaron Rodgers Is Coming On

NFL fans around the world have been wondering if Aaron Rodgers will be on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. Moments ago, we received the answer to that question. Pat McAfee opened up this Tuesday’s show by announcing that Rodgers will make a guest appearance at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tmz Sports#The Cincinnati Bengals
FanSided

Three Chiefs who could follow Mike Kafka to New York Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost a few members of Andy Reid’s coaching staff this offseason, some on both sides of the ball. On the defensive side, the Chiefs have waved goodbye to linebackers coach Matt House and cornerbacks coach Sam Madison. For the offensive side, quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka is the only one who has left but more changes might be in store.
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Feelings On Shailene Woodley Very Clear

Less than a week ago, TMZ reported that Aaron Rodgers ad Shailene Woodley called off their engagement. On Monday night, the Packers quarterback expressed his appreciation for her. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Rodgers said that he’s grateful for the time he spent with Woodley. “Shailene Woodley, thanks...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Has Odds to Join Vikings Most Hated Rival

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was semi-credibly linked to the Carolina Panthers. The NFC South franchise allegedly “made the call” on Cousins’ price tag for trade. Such calls and rumors are on the backdrop of an offseason when Minnesota could choose to trade its QB1,...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Favored For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Green Bay

Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic Instagram post that has caused the NFL world to once again wonder if he’s pushing his way out of Green Bay. Despite the rampant speculation, the betting odds suggest the superstar quarterback is most likely to stay put. Per The Action...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts have made decision on Carson Wentz’s future?

The Indianapolis Colts have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, and they may have come to a conclusion about what they plan to do with him. On The Athletic’s “One Percent Better” podcast, Colts reporter Zak Keefer said he believed based on what he...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Apologizes For False Patrick Mahomes Rumor

An ex-NFL player is walking back a tweet reporting that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes met with his wife and brother, asking them to no longer attend games. Former player and current radio host Rich Ohrnberger sent out a since-deleted tweet pushing that specific claim. Prompting a response from the QB himself.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Surprising Candidates for Vikings Cap Casualties

Annually, the Minnesota Vikings are “up against it” for salary cap dealings. The 2022 offseason is no different. As a result, at least one longtime Viking is sent packing around this time of year, hitting free agency [usually] for the first time in his career. That, too, is on the docket for this spring.
NFL
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Comments On Chiefs Releasing Veteran Player

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released a statement on the team’s latest move. He clearly has a lot of respect for Hitchens as a player and leader. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Reid said, via Chiefs’ official website. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Key Packers Free Agent Is Back In Green Bay

Could a new De’Vondre Campbell contract be in the works? On Monday, the free agent to-be was reportedly spotted in Green Bay at the Packers facility. His contract expires at midnight. “Packers free agent De’Vondre Campbell seems to be back in town …” tweeted NBC26’s Rachel Hopmayer....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy