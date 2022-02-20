Dalvin Cook says Vikings will win a Super Bowl

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook isn’t selling the team short when it comes to accomplishing the ultimate goal in the NFL.

He was recently asked about Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson and whether the two could bring a Super Bowl to Minnesota. His response was emphatic and to the point—just as you’d expect from one of the best running backs in the league.

“We gon’ win us one. We gon’ win us one,” Cook told TMZ Sports. “We gon’ win us one. We working, though.”

Cook didn’t attach an overall timeframe or anything like that, but he does seem to believe a turnaround is imminent for the Vikings.

And why wouldn’t he?

The team just added Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the new general manager and Kevin O’Connell as head coach. Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done to even get back to the playoffs and have a shot at winning it all.

There will surely be plenty of naysayers, but then again, we just watched the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the league’s most hapless franchises, come within a touchdown drive of winning Super Bowl LVI. At this point, nothing should be surprising.