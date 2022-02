During a red carpet interview ahead of the Brit Awards, Ed Sheeran said that a new song with Taylor Swift is coming out very, very soon. It’s finally happening. After much speculation over a remix of Ed Sheeran‘s “The Joker and the Queen” featuring his old pal Taylor Swift, the English star seems to have finally confirmed it. During a red carpet interview with LADbible ahead of the Brit Awards on Tuesday (Feb. 8), Sheeran shared that a new song “comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO