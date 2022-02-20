ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants 2022 free agency: QB Mike Glennon

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Glennon has had a nice NFL ride. Since entering the league in 2013 he has made $29.424 million for 40 games of bad quarterback play over nine seasons. Glennon is a nice guy who is willing to quietly accept his role, and he has a tantalizing enough arm that teams...

