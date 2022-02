The St. Louis Blues went 2-0-1 in their second trip to Canada of the season, with their one loss coming against the worst of the three in the Montreal Canadiens. The Blues didn’t play their best hockey on this road trip, which will continue with the Philadelphia Flyers this week, yet they added points in all three games. It may sound like me trying to be too positive, but I believe this team will be fine, and their bounce back against the Toronto Maple Leafs proves that.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO