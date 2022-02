POMONA, Calif. – Steve Torrence’s “Drive for Five” tour got off to a solid, if not- quite-sensational start Sunday as the four-time reigning NHRA Top Fuel champion battled his was into the semifinals before losing a narrow decision to 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Ashley in the season-opening 62nd annual Lucas Oil Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

