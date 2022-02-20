Tom Holland's latest adventure 'Uncharted' tops box office

Sony will release its first movie of 2022, and second Tom Holland title after Spider-Man: No Way Home, over the four-day Presidents Day weekend. Uncharted is expected to bring in a $70 million-plus haul worldwide. Broken down, that’s another $40M overseas from 47 markets starting Wednesday with France and Korea, then traveling to Australia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and Norway. The movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the 15-year-old Amy Henning-created Sony PlayStation video game, has already bagged $22M from last weekend’s offshore start in 15 markets including the UK, Russia and Spain, where it ranked No. 1. The...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO