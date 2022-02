This season, at Simone Rocha, things felt a little darker, in no small part due to the show’s setting: London’s Lincoln’s Inn. Shrouded in darkness, models were bathed in pools of light as they moved around the spherical runway, designed to reflect a lake from an old Irish tale. The collection was also based on The Children of Lir, which tells the story of a young girl and her brothers who are transformed into swans by a wicked stepmother and banished to live on a lake for 900 years before returning home to die as humans.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO