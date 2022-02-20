This Lovely E38 ALPINA B12 6.0 is Currently For Sale

This car soon became a cultural icon after a little help from Carroll Shelby. The Dodge Charger has been a cultural icon within the car community since its conception in 1966 because of the big V8 engines, sleek style, and dominating road presence. Power and performance are essential for the muscle car we all know and love, and it was made possible by your choice of Hemi 426, 440, or 383 alike; we don't talk about the six cylinders. Of course, the late 1970s spelled the end of the first muscle car era, but as we all know, the charger came back into action just a few decades later. While we all know about the most recent models, you may not know that there was a select few chargers from the 1980s whose power and performance far exceeded nearly every other muscle car of the time!

SHELBY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO