Europe

Ukrainian journalist puts pro-Russia politician in headlock on live TV

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Things got heated today on a Ukrainian TV show after one of its journalists attacked a guest.

An Ukranian pro-Russia politician had been invited onto the show to share his opinion on the ongoing tensions between the respective countries as Putin lines up troops and prepares for what could be a war.

In the clip, Journalist Yuriy Butusov can be seen lashing out at politician Nestor Shufrych, punching him before getting him in a headlock.

The Independent

The Independent

