90 Prospects in 90 Days: Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 23: OT Bernhard Raimann

College: Central Michigan

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 304

Draft range: 2nd

Analysis: Raimann is one of the most athletic tackles in this draft, a lot of which has to do with the fact that he played tight end at the start of his collegiate career. He's pretty far along despite only playing the position for a couple of years and is going to be someone who develops into a quality starter down the line in a year or two. Having little experience creates doubt among some teams, so there is a possibility that he slips to day three which would benefit someone like the Panthers who don't have a pick in the second round.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Raimann has taken leaps and bounds within his development over the past two years learning the position. The athleticism, quickness and movement abilities are very apparent, especially given his background. He has done extremely well from last season to develop his understanding of playing offensive tackle. He also looks very comfortable in his new body. He still has ways to go in order to develop his hands and overall technique, but he is on a heavy upward trajectory that is exciting to watch.

