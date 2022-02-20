ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 1.0

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft. From now up until the first Sunday of April, I will not be projecting any trades.

RD 1, Pick 6: OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

The Panthers have a glaring hole at left tackle. Well, it's actually been a glaring hole for eight years if we want to be technical. Cross is without a doubt the best pure pass protector in this draft class. There is some concern about his run blocking abilities but much of that stems from him playing in Mike Leach's air raid system. I doubt Ekwonu or Neal will be on the board at this point and although Kenny Pickett/Malik Willis could be an option, I'm going to opt for the left tackle for my first mock. Obviously, things could change over the next two months.

RD 4, Pick 106: IOL Alec Lindstrom (Boston College)

Not having a second or third round pick hurts to some extent, but the Panthers did draft a large, 11-player class a year ago, so that makes up for it in some sense. In the fourth round, I'm going back to the offensive line again. Lindstrom is a rock solid center that could move to guard but is probably better suited at center. Matt Paradis is set to be a free agent and Lindstrom would be a much cheaper option at this point. New offensive line coach James Campen should do wonders with this kid.

RD 5, Pick 143: LB Troy Andersen (Montana State)

Anderson has been on my radar for the past two years. I don't see the Panthers bringing back both Frankie Luvu AND Jermaine Carter Jr., so with Luvu signed Carter is likely on his way out. Anderson began his career on the opposite side of the ball as a quarterback where he threw for 1,195 yards and rushed for another 1,412 in 2018. He made the switch to linebacker and flourished this past season recording 111 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Stock is rising to say the least.

RD 5, Pick 148: IDL Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

Two seasons in and it's hard to tell if Derrick Brown is going to develop into the player the Panthers hoped he would be when they drafted him. He's had some really good moments, but he hasn't been as dominant as I thought he would be. Getting him some extra help inside should elevate his game to the next level. I don't view DaQuan Jones or Bravvion Roy being the answer, so to the draft we go. Garrett has evolved to be more than just a run stopper. So far this season, he has recorded 5.5 sacks, all of which came from the 3-technique.

RD 6, Pick 197: S Smoke Monday (Auburn)

Some how, some way, Jeremy Chinn needs to move back into a hybrid safety/linebacker role that allows him to play more downhill and down in the box. He's too sure of a tackler and playmaker to be that far away from the action. Drafting Smoke Monday could open the door for that move. Monday is a hard-hitting, physical safety that has some position flexibility. Very good in run support racking up nine tackles for loss this past season and is fairly solid in pass coverage.

RD 7, Pick 244: WR Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech)

The Panthers need another big body receiver. Terrace Marshall Jr. has the length but not necessarily the frame that Ezukanma presents at 6'3", 220 lbs. Ezukanma made some ridiculously tough catches during his career at Texas Tech and having coached in the Big 12, Matt Rhule is well aware of that. He's not going to rack up the yardage after catch but he can beat you vertically consistently. A nice possession receiver in the seventh seems like a nice pickup.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Houston Texans set clear asking price for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Ohio State#American Football#Cross#Montana State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB selected 7th overall in USFL draft

The Cleveland Browns went through a lot at the quarterback position in 2021. Baker Mayfield went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2 and things went downhill from there. Case Keenum stepped in for two games while Nick Mullens started a game when both Mayfield and Keenum were out with COVID-19.
NFL
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens post-Super Bowl 7-round mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens will look to bolster their roster in many areas during the 2022 NFL draft. The team is currently slated to have 10 draft picks, with nine of them coming in the first four rounds. Baltimore has some very big needs as they continue to navigate through the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Comparing 2 Steelers 7-round mock drafts

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 NFL draft will be defined by the first pick. Yep, we are talking about quarterback. If the Steelers opt for a quarterback in the first round, it will profoundly influence how the rest of the draft plays out. This week we decided to do dueling seven-round mock drafts, one with a quarterback in the first and one without to see how different things would go.
NFL
FanSided

Dalvin Cook has hilariously simple message for Aaron Rodgers

Let’s just say that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook hopes Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers. Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers had the NFL world buzzing after he posted a lengthy statement on Instagram. Of course, many wondered if it was a hint regarding what his status would be for the 2022 season and whether it mean he was leaving the Green Bay Packers. Fans of the other NFC North teams were hoping that would be the case, and so did a star on the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Shares What He’s Hearing About Carson Wentz

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts traded away a first-round pick to acquire Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles. Fast forward a year later, and it seems like the honeymoon phase is already over. Chris Mortensen of ESPN recently reported that Wentz will probably be traded or released by March 18....
NFL
AllPanthers

Mike Tannenbaum Believes the Panthers Should Sign Mitch Trubisky

Many expect the Carolina Panthers to make a big move at quarterback this offseason. Whether that be trading for Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo or drafting a quarterback with the sixth overall pick, a move is likely to be made. One name that never really popped into...
NFL
AllPanthers

What to Make of the Kirk Cousins/Panthers Trade Rumors

As expected, the Carolina Panthers will be in the center of every conversation for just about every quarterback that becomes available this offseason. After swinging and missing on Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold, the Panthers are beginning to grow impatient and want to find some stability at the game's most important position.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers comments on his Packers decision

When Aaron Rodgers put up an Instagram post on Monday evening that seemed to potentially imply that he was saying goodbye to his Green Bay Packers, the signals went up amongst the NFL world that he might be getting ready to make an announcement about his future. Then, when people...
NFL
AllPanthers

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round. Here's our schedule for...
NFL
AllPanthers

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round. Here's our schedule for...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady ‘Frustrated’ In Tampa Bay: NFL World Reacts

Not everyone believes that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will stay retired. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. However, there are some who believe that Brady, 44, will come out of retirement and perhaps...
NFL
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions 7-round mock

The Detroit Lions have five top-100 picks to get better as a team in the 2022 NFL Draft. Though wins were hard to come by in Dan Campbell’s first year on the job, the Detroit Lions must crush the upcoming NFL Draft. The Lions played hard for Campbell, but...
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
108
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy