Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 1.0

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft. From now up until the first Sunday of April, I will not be projecting any trades.

RD 1, Pick 6: OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

The Panthers have a glaring hole at left tackle. Well, it's actually been a glaring hole for eight years if we want to be technical. Cross is without a doubt the best pure pass protector in this draft class. There is some concern about his run blocking abilities but much of that stems from him playing in Mike Leach's air raid system. I doubt Ekwonu or Neal will be on the board at this point and although Kenny Pickett/Malik Willis could be an option, I'm going to opt for the left tackle for my first mock. Obviously, things could change over the next two months.

RD 4, Pick 106: IOL Alec Lindstrom (Boston College)

Not having a second or third round pick hurts to some extent, but the Panthers did draft a large, 11-player class a year ago, so that makes up for it in some sense. In the fourth round, I'm going back to the offensive line again. Lindstrom is a rock solid center that could move to guard but is probably better suited at center. Matt Paradis is set to be a free agent and Lindstrom would be a much cheaper option at this point. New offensive line coach James Campen should do wonders with this kid.

RD 5, Pick 143: LB Troy Andersen (Montana State)

Anderson has been on my radar for the past two years. I don't see the Panthers bringing back both Frankie Luvu AND Jermaine Carter Jr., so with Luvu signed Carter is likely on his way out. Anderson began his career on the opposite side of the ball as a quarterback where he threw for 1,195 yards and rushed for another 1,412 in 2018. He made the switch to linebacker and flourished this past season recording 111 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Stock is rising to say the least.

RD 5, Pick 148: IDL Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

Two seasons in and it's hard to tell if Derrick Brown is going to develop into the player the Panthers hoped he would be when they drafted him. He's had some really good moments, but he hasn't been as dominant as I thought he would be. Getting him some extra help inside should elevate his game to the next level. I don't view DaQuan Jones or Bravvion Roy being the answer, so to the draft we go. Garrett has evolved to be more than just a run stopper. So far this season, he has recorded 5.5 sacks, all of which came from the 3-technique.

RD 6, Pick 197: S Smoke Monday (Auburn)

Some how, some way, Jeremy Chinn needs to move back into a hybrid safety/linebacker role that allows him to play more downhill and down in the box. He's too sure of a tackler and playmaker to be that far away from the action. Drafting Smoke Monday could open the door for that move. Monday is a hard-hitting, physical safety that has some position flexibility. Very good in run support racking up nine tackles for loss this past season and is fairly solid in pass coverage.

RD 7, Pick 244: WR Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech)

The Panthers need another big body receiver. Terrace Marshall Jr. has the length but not necessarily the frame that Ezukanma presents at 6'3", 220 lbs. Ezukanma made some ridiculously tough catches during his career at Texas Tech and having coached in the Big 12, Matt Rhule is well aware of that. He's not going to rack up the yardage after catch but he can beat you vertically consistently. A nice possession receiver in the seventh seems like a nice pickup.

