ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Holland's latest adventure 'Uncharted' tops box office

By LINDSEY BAHR
westplainsdailyquill.net
 4 days ago

Tom Holland might be without his Spider-Man suit in “Uncharted,” but his latest action-adventure is still doing good business at the North American box office....

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal more than $200,000 in antique props from the set of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

DONCASTER, England — Police are investigating a heist on the set of the popular Netflix drama “The Crown,” after several props worth thousands of dollars were stolen. Netflix confirmed the theft to The Independent, saying that items worth 150,000 pounds (approximately $200,850) were stolen from the set of their show overnight Wednesday, Feb. 16. Netflix told The Independent the theft was believed to have happened during the show’s final week of production.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Sony Head Honcho Calls Out ‘Naysayers’ As Tom Holland’s Uncharted Has A Monster Opening Weekend At The Box Office

Over the last year or two, theaters and movie studios have faced an uphill battle in terms of box office profits, day-to-date streaming releases, and safety protocols. Some critics have questioned the viability of theatrical releases over audiences’ uncertainty and the increased presence of streaming. But there’s been pushback from studios and theaters as big event movies are driving patrons to movie theaters. The success of Uncharted proved a change in attitude. In celebrating the film’s successful opening weekend, Sony’s CEO decided to call out the naysayers.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Cinema Blend

Tom Holland’s Mom Was His Greatest Defender When He Didn’t Know How To Tell Marvel He Needed To Pee In The Spider-Man Suit

As much as I love Tom Holland, I possibly love his mother even more. The newest Spider-Man franchise star has a great relationship with his family, and was even with them when he heard the news of being cast as the iconic superhero. Apparently back when he was filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, his Spider-Man debut, his mom was even advocating for him offset when he didn’t know how to tell Marvel bosses that his Spidey suit made it hard for him to pee.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Just Dropped Surprise Season 2 Trailer for Hit Series

Welcome back to Lakeview and the digital afterlife! On Wednesday, Prime Video released a new trailer for Season 2 of its hit series, Upload and the trailer teased quite a few changes for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) when the show returns on Friday, March 11th. The new trailer shows Nathan and Ingrid together again in the digital afterlife, Nora back at work at Horizon as well as some major upgrades, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called "prototykes" that are both as hilarious and horrifying as they sound. Check it out for yourself below.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy