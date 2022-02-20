Tom Holland's latest adventure 'Uncharted' tops box office

Welcome back to Lakeview and the digital afterlife! On Wednesday, Prime Video released a new trailer for Season 2 of its hit series, Upload and the trailer teased quite a few changes for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) when the show returns on Friday, March 11th. The new trailer shows Nathan and Ingrid together again in the digital afterlife, Nora back at work at Horizon as well as some major upgrades, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called "prototykes" that are both as hilarious and horrifying as they sound. Check it out for yourself below.

