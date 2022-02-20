ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Photos from Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's Brunched 2022

By CL Staff
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few of Tampa Bay's essential brunch spots joined forces to celebrate the...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists are documenting military activity across Ukraine, where disinformation is spiking during a Russian ground and air offensive. With social media amplifying a torrent of military claims and counter-claims, determining exactly what is happening can difficult. Here’s a look at some of what can be confirmed.
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Defiant Putin goes to war in Ukraine with a warning for U.S., NATO

When war came to Europe on Thursday, it was delivered with terrifying force and a blunt warning. After months of military buildup, thinly veiled threats and frenzied speculation, the scale of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans was finally made clear. In a pre-dawn address on Russian television, Putin announced...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Hill

Putin claims he was 'forced' to invade Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that he was “forced” to order military action in Ukraine. Putin made the comments in a Kremlin meeting with Russian business leaders, according to The Associated Press, calling the invasion a “forced measure” due to Western “intransigence” over security concerns.
POLITICS
CBS News

Russian troops are trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant, says Ukraine's president

Russian forces are attempting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP," Zelensky tweeted Thursday, hours after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy