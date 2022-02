The age of fast-fashion and evolving consumer buying trends have made it more challenging and complicated for brands to predict future buying behavior and source products that are likely to be in demand. Intelligence Node’s access to immense online and competitor data and proprietary AI analytics puts it at an advantage to understand trends based on more than one factor and analyze this data to forecast the probability of future success based on historical data and product attributes. The Probability of Future Success Model was developed as a Reactive model that has evolved into a Limited Memory model.

