ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres got great effort against Colorado, but didn't produce a win

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103XyS_0eK4bsQ900

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres went up against the best team in the NHL on Saturday, and went toe-to-toe with them until a no-call in the third period cost them the game-winning goal.

With the score tied at 3-3, Rasmus Dahlin pushed the play up ice and chased the puck into the Colorado zone and below the goal line. At that moment, Jack Johnson took Dahlin down with, what was easily, an interference or high sticking penalty.

As Dahlin laid on the ice stunned and injured, the Avalanche went up ice with an extra man and Alex Newhook put away the goal that eventually won the game.

Fans and head coach Don Granato were furious, as the non-call of an obvious penalty cost Buffalo a chance at the upset. It was a shame too, because unlike Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres came to play from the start.

Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson got in quick on the Colorado defense, with Thompson giving the Sabres a 1-0 lead just 2:50 in.

The Sabres got very poor goaltending from Dustin Tokarski, as he let in two goals that he easily should’ve stopped, and Colorado left the period up 3-2.

Tokarski did get his game together in the second period, stopping Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen in-close to go with a heart-stopping save on Nazem Kadri, who had the wide-open net until Tokarski dove across and got the paddle of his stick in the way.

The Sabres weren’t turning the puck over, and they were going hard to win battles to get some pressure of their own.

Thompson had a hat-trick just as the game passed the midway point, and unfortunately for the Sabres, they never scored again.

Buffalo certainly played well enough to win, and having a referee’s call go against them to lead to the game-winning goal didn’t sit well with Granato.

“I always feel you can be frustrated, but you can’t play frustrated,” Granato said following the loss.

Tokarski played well enough in the final 40 minutes to win, but you can't let in two bad goals-against the league’s best team and expect to win. Granato liked the fact that Tokarski didn't quit.

“He did battle back, and it did take him a little bit," Granato said. "It was almost as if the worst is over, and you could see his body posture change. He was much more aggressive and could find pucks easier.”

Granato gave serious thought to pulling Tokarski, but with Craig Anderson slated to play Sunday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets, Granato thought better of it.

With his three goals, Thompson now has nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points in his last 16 games. You can see he’s worked on his shot to get it off quicker, as Darcy Kuemper didn’t appear ready for two of Thompson’s goals.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Sabres will carry the same effort and competitiveness into Columbus on Sunday. Join Pat Malacaro and myself for pregame coverage on WGR starting at 5 p.m. EST.

***Photo: Micheline Michaelina ( @MiMiV4682 )

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Sabres clinch playoff spot with overtime win

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their final game of their penultimate regular season series, the Badlands Sabres have secured a spot in the playoffs thanks to an overtime victory over the Yellowstone Quake. Ben Burns has highlights from the first period.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins notebook: Evan Rodrigues snaps long goal-less skid

The 15 goals Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues had scored this season before Sunday were something of a surprise. After all, the seven-year veteran had never tallied more than nine during his first six campaigns in the NHL. Still, every interested party — Rodrigues, the team, his agent, etc. —...
NHL
NHL

Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
NHL
Reuters

Maple Leafs acquire G Carter Hutton from Coyotes

2022-02-22 01:17:36 GMT+00:00 - The Arizona Coyotes traded goalie Carter Hutton to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in exchange for future considerations. Hutton, 36, will join his seventh NHL team. He cleared waivers earlier in the day, meaning he can be assigned directly to Toronto's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Associated Press

Pesce’s OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Despite not being at their best, the weary Carolina Hurricanes were good enough to get another win. Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday.
NHL
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres drop third straight in 7-3 loss to Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBW) — After allowing five goals to Colorado on Saturday, the Sabres gave up even more on Sunday evening against Columbus. The Blue Jackets sent Buffalo home with a 7-3 loss to mull over. Buffalo's only lead throughout the entire game was thanks to Tage Thompson, who...
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Beauts shutout Toronto 3-0 in Buffalo Believes Classic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Beauts hosted rival Toronto Six in the “Buffalo Believes Classic” outdoor at RiverWorks on Monday afternoon. Early in the first, Shiann Darkangelo brings it over the blue line and slaps it but Carly Jackson snags it right out of the air. A few minutes later, Cassidy Vinkle jukes out […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Dahlin returns to practice on Tuesday

Rasmus Dahlin did a rehab skate before practice on Tuesday. It went so well that the Buffalo Sabres’ medical staff cleared him for the team practice. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Dustin Tokarski
Person
Devon Toews
Person
Don Granato
Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona Coyotes place goalie Carter Hutton on waivers

The Arizona Coyotes placed goaltender Carter Hutton on waivers Sunday afternoon, according to PHNX Sports Craig Morgan. Hutton, 36, hasn’t played for the Coyotes since October after suffering a lower-body injury. He’s appeared in three games for Arizona this season, where he has an 0-2 record. The veteran...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#The Buffalo Sabres#Avalanche#The Ottawa Senators
Reuters

Josh Anderson notches two goals as Canadiens cruise past Maple Leafs

EditorsNote: Corrects save total for Mrazek; fixes spelling of Anderson in 8th graf. Josh Anderson had two goals and one assist and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Monday night. Cole Caufield added one goal and two assists for the Canadiens, who extended their winning streak...
NHL
NHL

Raanta makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Antti Raanta, who was making his second start since Jan. 29, made 31 saves for the Hurricanes (34-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games.
NHL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes trade goalie Carter Hutton to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Arizona Coyotes have moved on from goalie Carter Hutton, trading him to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations, the team announced on Monday. Hutton, 36, hasn’t played for the Coyotes since October after suffering a lower-body injury. He’s appeared in three games for Arizona this season, posting an 0-2 record.
NHL
FOX Sports

Edmonton takes on Minnesota, looks for 6th straight victory

LINE: Oilers -110, Wild -110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota. The Oilers are 21-8-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton ranks 13th in the NHL with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals. The Wild...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
FOX Sports

Florida puts home win streak on the line against Nashville

Nashville Predators (28-18-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (35-10-5, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Nashville aiming to prolong its nine-game home winning streak. The Panthers are 23-3-0 on their home ice. Florida leads the Eastern Conference with seven shorthanded goals, led by Aleksander Barkov with...
NHL
KXRM

Vista Ridge’s Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s Bear Down for Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman. Dorman announced his commitment to the University of Arizona in front of family, friends, and teammates at the gymnasium at Vista Ridge High School Tuesday night. “I dreamed of playing as a young kid,” Dorman said. “I always dreamed of playing high Division […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
596
Followers
3K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy