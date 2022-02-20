ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

1 dead, 1 injured after police helicopter crashes in California

By with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman, Chip Yost, Cameron Kiszla, Gil Leyvas, Nexstar Media Wire, Carlos Saucedo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XBnY_0eK4bqeh00

( KTLA ) – One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in California’s Newport Beach Saturday night.

The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

Security footage from a nearby resident shows the helicopter spinning and losing altitude, and aerial footage from KTLA’s Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore.

Joseph Thore, who was barbecuing nearby, witnessed the crash.

Video: Helicopter splashes down near Miami Beach swimmer

“You could tell that it was in trouble and it looked like it was losing control, looked like it was spiraling a bit,” he said.

The crash, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m., sent both crew members to trauma centers, one with moderate injuries and the other with serious injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported .

One officer, a 16-year veteran, is in critical condition, while the other officer, Nicholas Vella, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, the Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra confirmed in a press conference late Saturday night.

Vella was a 14-year veteran of the department, Parra said.

“This is a difficult night for all of us, and I would ask for your prayers and your support as we support our officer’s family and as we continue to grieve through this,” Parra said.

“Officer Vella leaves behind a wife and daughter. He served the community of Huntington Beach with honor and dignity. Please join us in extending prayers to Officer Vella’s family,” the department added on Twitter .

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize called the event “heartbreaking.”

Catalytic converter thefts: Which vehicles are targeted the most?

“Our community values our police department, and the loss of an officer hits us all really hard. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the danger and the risk that our police officers put themselves in on a daily basis to protect our community,” Delgleize said.

What caused the crash has not yet been released.

In a similar incident hours earlier, another helicopter crashed near swimmers in Miami Beach .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
California State
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Newport Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

2 arrested on drug charges in Bennington

eople have been arrested on drug charges in Bennington. The Bennington Police Department said Christopher Collins, 30, of East Hampton, Massachusetts and Andrew Diaz, 29, of West Springfield, Massachusetts were found with over 5,000 bags of fentanyl.
BENNINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktla#Sky5#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy