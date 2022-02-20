ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

Family reportedly displaced after car slams into Clinton Township home

CLINTON TWP., Mich. (WWJ) – A Clinton Township family believes they have likely lost their home after a car crashed into it Saturday morning.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash – which happened on Gratiot near 15 Mile around 9:30 a.m. Saturday – but do not suspect drunk driving played a role.

The driver slammed into the side of the home, causing severe damage to the foundation.

A family member says they believe the house will be condemned due to the damage, but no decisions have been made, according to a report from WDIV .

The house is insured.

The family is now working with the American Red Cross to find a safe place to stay.

The driver was ticketed for the incident, but police have not released their identity.

A woman who lived in the house and reportedly lived there for about 30 years, according to WDIV.

