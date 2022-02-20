ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 dead, 1 injured after police helicopter crashes in California

By with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman, Chip Yost, Cameron Kiszla, Gil Leyvas, Nexstar Media Wire, Carlos Saucedo
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22n068_0eK4bNUy00

( KTLA ) – One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in California’s Newport Beach Saturday night.

The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

Security footage from a nearby resident shows the helicopter spinning and losing altitude, and aerial footage from KTLA’s Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore.

Joseph Thore, who was barbecuing nearby, witnessed the crash.

Video: Helicopter splashes down near Miami Beach swimmer

“You could tell that it was in trouble and it looked like it was losing control, looked like it was spiraling a bit,” he said.

The crash, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m., sent both crew members to trauma centers, one with moderate injuries and the other with serious injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported .

One officer, a 16-year veteran, is in critical condition, while the other officer, Nicholas Vella, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, the Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra confirmed in a press conference late Saturday night.

Vella was a 14-year veteran of the department, Parra said.

“This is a difficult night for all of us, and I would ask for your prayers and your support as we support our officer’s family and as we continue to grieve through this,” Parra said.

“Officer Vella leaves behind a wife and daughter. He served the community of Huntington Beach with honor and dignity. Please join us in extending prayers to Officer Vella’s family,” the department added on Twitter .

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize called the event “heartbreaking.”

Catalytic converter thefts: Which vehicles are targeted the most?

“Our community values our police department, and the loss of an officer hits us all really hard. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the danger and the risk that our police officers put themselves in on a daily basis to protect our community,” Delgleize said.

What caused the crash has not yet been released.

In a similar incident hours earlier, another helicopter crashed near swimmers in Miami Beach .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police search for Somerset Walmart theft suspect

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a suspect after they say nearly $2,100 in items were stolen from Walmart in Somerset at the end of January. The reported theft happened at around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Somerset Walmart on N. Center Avenue. The pictured suspect allegedly scanned several items at […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Somerset officials looking for four wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County are searching for four people wanted out on various charges as of Feb. 20. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Allen Zerefoss, 38, of Friedens area – hinder apprehension charge Tammie Conn, 38, of Champion area […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Andrei Tapalaga

The 14-Year-Old Boy Who Fell to His Death From an Airplane

When you hear the word "adventure," it's such a pleasant-sounding word. The majority of individuals crave adventure in their lives, a way of living that requires them to make snap judgments without considering the implications. One such soul-searching explorer, however, made a hasty decision that ended his life.
Daily Mail

Terrifying footage shows skydiver battling to untangle his parachute in mid-air after TWO chutes malfunction - before he crash lands unhurt in a briar patch

This is the moment a skydiver suffered two parachute malfunctions, leaving him battling to untangle his chute in mid-air - before miraculously landing 'unscathed'. The terrifying parachute double-fail happened in DeLand, Florida, and footage of the near-death encounter was shared on the skydiver's social media this week. Boo Dacious, who...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktla#Sky5#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WTAJ

WTAJ

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy