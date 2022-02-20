ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

20 Fantasy Thoughts: Flames' Monahan could thrive with old pal Toffoli

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, the NHL trade deadline is now just 29 short days away. Last Monday, Montreal and Calgary kicked off the festivities with the Tyler Toffoli deal; one of many moves to come over the next month. As per usual, there will be tons of fantasy fallout...

FanSided

Patrick Kane makes Chicago Blackhawks history in bad loss

The Florida Panthers are one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. They are a legit threat to win the President’s Trophy right now and should be considered a contender for the Stanley Cup. The Chicago Blackhawks were unsurprisingly beat down by them on Sunday. They rolled...
NHL
Reuters

Maple Leafs acquire G Carter Hutton from Coyotes

2022-02-22 01:17:36 GMT+00:00 - The Arizona Coyotes traded goalie Carter Hutton to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in exchange for future considerations. Hutton, 36, will join his seventh NHL team. He cleared waivers earlier in the day, meaning he can be assigned directly to Toronto's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Oilers First Loss of Woodcroft’s Tenure Against the Wild

The Edmonton Oilers were looking for their sixth straight victory since Jay Woodcroft took over behind the bench, but their bid fell well short after a 7-3 trouncing at the hands of the Minnesota Wild. The team is playing a much different style of game and comes into this one with a certain confidence in themselves, which is something the team lacked five games ago.
NHL
DFW Community News

Coyotes Win 3-1, Halt Stars' Road Winning Streak at 6

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist and the Arizona Coyotes stopped Dallas’ six-game road winning streak with a 3-1 victory over the Stars on Sunday. Lawson Crouse scored his 50th NHL goal and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Coyotes, including 17...
NHL
Yardbarker

The Leafs are a better team now and in the future thanks to the Nick Ritchie trade

The Nick Ritchie era is over. It had to come to an end both for the Leafs’ sake and for Nick Ritchie’s sake. I remain convinced that Nick Ritchie is better than what we saw of him in Toronto, but much David Clarkson before him, he was a square peg for the Leafs. As nice as it is to have Ritchie out of the lineup, not having his $2.5M contract on the books for the 2022-23 season is also a huge win. This move probably covers Timothy Liljegren’s next contract. Or he’s covered the return of Ondrej Kase and Jason Spezza, or something the Leafs needed to do but looked like it could have been a challenge. If that’s all the Leafs did at the cost of a 3rd round pick in 2023 (or 2nd in 2025), Dubas did good work.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Ducks, Sharks, Oilers & Olympic Recap

Not only do we get to talk about the NHL this week, but we get to talk about men’s and women’s Olympic hockey as the tournament is now in the books. With the fluctuating temperatures and flash snow storms on the east coast, it sounds like a good time to head out west.
NHL
Reuters

Josh Anderson notches two goals as Canadiens cruise past Maple Leafs

EditorsNote: Corrects save total for Mrazek; fixes spelling of Anderson in 8th graf. Josh Anderson had two goals and one assist and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Monday night. Cole Caufield added one goal and two assists for the Canadiens, who extended their winning streak...
NHL
NHL

Raanta makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Antti Raanta, who was making his second start since Jan. 29, made 31 saves for the Hurricanes (34-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Senators Should Acquire Matthew Tkachuk This Offseason

The Ottawa Senators need to focus their attention on reuniting captain Brady Tkachuk with his brother Matthew this offseason. The Senators have the cap space and trade chips to make this move happen, and it should be a no-brainer to help finally complete the rebuild. By uniting the brothers of destruction (I hope this nickname takes off), the Senators would be a force to be reckoned with and a team their fans would be proud to cheer for.
NHL
NHL

Ducks Recall Defenseman Guhle, Reassign Pateryn

The Ducks have recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have assigned defenseman Greg Pateryn to the Gulls. Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in two games with Anaheim his season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner...
NHL
NHL

Fans initiate stick trades with Marner, Kaprizov thanks to funny signs

Maple Leaf exchange scores Skittles in return, while Wild one keeps fan's boyfriend out of trouble. More than one stick trade went down in the NHL on Tuesday, and some had higher stakes than others. Before the Minnesota Wild game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, it was...
NHL
markerzone.com

ANAHEIM DUCKS AND DAVE NONIS PART WAYS

Dave Nonis, a very recognizable name in the world of hockey executives, has parted ways with the Anaheim Ducks organization. According to The Athletic, Nonis' contract was set to be up at the end of this season, but he's been let go in advance. "Team sources confirmed the move, which...
NHL
The Associated Press

Barkov leads Panthers to 5-2 victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks on 5-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour, MacKenzie Weegar and Anton Lundell also scored as Eastern Conference-leading Florida won for the seventh time in eight games and finished a five-game road trip at 4-1-0.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche's scoring depth, improved goaltending has them among NHL elite

Thompson sees Colorado top line, defense pair as reminiscent of Red Wings' 'Russian Five'. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2021-22 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Rocky Thompson and Dave Barr will take turns providing insight.
NHL
NHL

Wedgewood, Schmaltz lift Coyotes past Stars

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Arizona Coyotes in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Gila River Arena on Sunday. Wedgewood was making his first start since Feb. 1. "I thought they were getting frustrated,"...
NHL
NHL

Predators Recall Matt Luff from Milwaukee

Forward Has One Goal, Three Points in 10 Games with Predators This Season. Nashville, Tenn. (February 21, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Matt Luff from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has reassigned forward Cole Smith to the Admirals.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Ryan Dzingel era in Toronto comes to a swift end

The Leafs track record with getting players through waivers this season has been incredibly spotty, and a couple of days after having no luck with Adam Brooks for a second time this season, it was time to try their luck with the newly acquired Ryan Dzingel. The $1.1M cap hit associated with Dzingel was a bit more of a reason for optimism.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Toffoli Trade, Winning Streak, Giordano Returns & More

Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL

