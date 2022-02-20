20 Fantasy Thoughts: Flames' Monahan could thrive with old pal Toffoli

The Nick Ritchie era is over. It had to come to an end both for the Leafs’ sake and for Nick Ritchie’s sake. I remain convinced that Nick Ritchie is better than what we saw of him in Toronto, but much David Clarkson before him, he was a square peg for the Leafs. As nice as it is to have Ritchie out of the lineup, not having his $2.5M contract on the books for the 2022-23 season is also a huge win. This move probably covers Timothy Liljegren’s next contract. Or he’s covered the return of Ondrej Kase and Jason Spezza, or something the Leafs needed to do but looked like it could have been a challenge. If that’s all the Leafs did at the cost of a 3rd round pick in 2023 (or 2nd in 2025), Dubas did good work.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO