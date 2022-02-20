ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams select OL Dylan Parham in 3rd round of 2022 mock draft

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams’ season went longer than usual this season, not that they’re going to complain about playing into mid-February and winning a Super Bowl ring. But now that we’re almost into March already, the draft is right around the corner.

As usual, the Rams will have to wait until Day 2 to make their first selection after trading their first-round pick to the Lions for Matthew Stafford. They also traded their second- and third-rounders to the Broncos for Von Miller, but they do have a compensatory pick in Round 3 for losing Brad Holmes last year.

In Chad Reuter’s three-round mock draft for NFL.com, he has the Rams picking Memphis lineman Dylan Parham at No. 106 overall. He’s 6-foot-3 but only 285 pounds, which makes him 1 inch taller than Brian Allen but 18 pounds lighter.

Parham has experience at guard and tackle but because he’s undersized, he could move into the middle at center. Here’s part of what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote about Parham in his scouting report.

Highly experienced guard prospect who helped open running lanes for backs who went on to play in the NFL. Parham falls below NFL size standards for the position but is very densely layered and plays with sound technique and above-average body control into and through contact.

The Rams could use help at both center and guard with Allen and Austin Corbett both set to hit free agency. Parham could work at both spots, depending on how the Rams view him.

