Top e-scooter manufacturer in India, Ather Energy, has gotten onto the IPL bandwagon. The Bengaluru-based EV firm has unveiled a multi-year partnership with the new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Gujarat Titans. As per the agreement, Ather Energy will be the principal partner of the team for IPL 2022, and the company’s logo will be featured on the front of Gujarat Titans' official team jersey. The tenure of the deal was not revealed by the company.

INDIA ・ 7 DAYS AGO