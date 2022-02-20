ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers hiring Brian Flores is something to be proud of

By Alex Reimer
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Qnzc_0eK4a7Ly00

The team that implemented the Rooney Rule is the same team that hired Brian Flores.

That’s something to be proud of.

The Steelers hired Flores Saturday to be a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. The former Dolphins head coach and Patriots defensive play-caller is undoubtedly the most overqualified linebackers coach in the NFL, but after getting passed over for multiple head coaching jobs this offseason, he found a place on Mike Tomlin’s staff.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Tomlin said in a statement . “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

By hiring Flores, the Steelers didn’t only add an accomplished and experienced coach to their roster. They showed they’re all about bringing in the best people for the job, regardless of any inter-league drama.

It probably wasn’t easy for Art Rooney II to bring in a man who’s suing the NFL for racially discriminatory hiring practices. Flores accuses the Giants and Broncos of conducting sham interviews to satisfy the Rooney Rule, and alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in his first season as head coach.

The Dolphins fired Flores in January after he led them to a 24-25 record in three seasons. Miami won eight of its last nine games last season.

There are many teams that could’ve used Flores services, beginning with the Patriots, who still don’t have an official defensive coordinator. Flores rose to coaching prominence due to his role calling plays for the 2018 Patriots defense, which held the high-flying Rams to just three points in Super Bowl LIII.

As Pittsburgh’s linebackers coach, one of Flores’ main responsibilities will be tapping into Devin Bush, the underachieving top 10 pick in the final year of his rookie contract. With Tomlin still likely calling defensive plays, Flores will work in concert with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, whose agent also said last month has taken part in sham head coaching interviews.

The NFL is the ultimate back-slapping league. Its 32 billionaire overlords are most concerned with protecting the shield, and seldom go against each other. There was an expectation that Flores wouldn’t work again until his lawsuit was settled, much like how Colin Kaepernick remains blackballed from the league for protesting against racial injustice.

It seemed to be a trade-off that Flores was OK making. “It's hard to speak out and you're making some sacrifices,” he said on CBS last month. “This is bigger than coaching.”

But now, that doesn’t have to happen. An accomplished and talented football coach can still do what he loves, all while pursuing his legal case. And the Steelers just added an excellent defensive mind to their staff.

This is a win all around.

#Steelers#Super Bowl Liii#Broncos#American Football#The Rooney Rule#Patriots#Giants#Dolphins
The Spun

Andy Reid Comments On Chiefs Releasing Veteran Player

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released a statement on the team’s latest move. He clearly has a lot of respect for Hitchens as a player and leader. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Reid said, via Chiefs’ official website. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”
NFL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Commanders Predicted To Acquire Carson Wentz In Offseason

The Washington Commanders are one of the teams that will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. They made a half-hearted attempt to fix their issues under center bringing in Ryan Fitzpatrick last offseason, but that move didn’t pan out. Fitzpatrick didn’t even make it through...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
