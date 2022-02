Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego wants to steal Big Rigs from the truckers who are starting a U.S. Freedom Convoy. Take a look at his tweet. Remember, this is a sitting U.S. Congressman. He's advocating law enforcement or some other bully arm of the government confront the trucker drivers who take part in the First Amendment protected right to protest and seize their trucks. Not just 'impound' them, but then 'give the trucks to small trucking companies looking to expand their business.' That's theft. And Gallego is pushing for it. Without cause. Without a warrant. Just seize them because they dare speak out against government COVID policies.

