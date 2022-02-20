ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

4-star OT Payton Kirkland has one official visit set, two more in mind

By Keegan Pope about 6 hours
 3 days ago
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips offensive tackle Payton Kirkland was busy in the month of January, and his recruitment is only just ramping up.

4-Star Isaiah Miranda recaps official visit with USC and what's next

Isaiah Miranda was in the stands on Sunday to watch USC’s 62-60 win over Washington State. This was the Springfield (Mass.) Commonwealth Academy junior’s first official visit. The 7-footer is the No. 35 ranked player in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four major recruiting media services.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Alabama offers 4-star athlete Jacobe Johnson

Alabama has entered the mix for one of the best prospects from the state of Oklahoma, four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson out of Mustang, Okla. Johnson is the No. 98 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
MUSTANG, OK
Four-star WR Rico Flores Jr. places Notre Dame in top five

At the end of December, Folsom (Calif.) High class of 2023 wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. announced a top 10 schools list of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Texas, UCLA, and USC. And on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the four-star pass catcher narrowed his recruitment down to...
FOOTBALL
Texas makes top five for On3 No. 100 Rico Flores

Folsom (Ca.) 2023 wide receiver Rico Flores released a top five schools list consisting of Texas, Ohio State, Notre Dame, UCLA, and Georgia on Tuesday evening. The No. 100 overall player in the 2023 On300 was selected to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl in San Antonio and is one of the Longhorns’ top targets at wideout.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Elite 2024 recruit T.A. Cunningham picks up Tennessee State offer

HBCU Tennessee State has offered Roswell (Ga.) Johns Creek four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham. The Tigers are coached by former NFL star Eddie George. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has Cunningham as the No. 8 overall prospect, No. 3 prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle.
NFL
Ben Anderson has big night for Georgia Baseball in 7-1 win over Wofford

Georgia’s Ben Anderson stole the show in the Bulldogs’ first mid-week game of the season, a 7-1 win over Wofford. The graduate student center fielder went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs while reaching base five times, scoring on four of them. It’s Anderson’s fourth four-hit game of his career, however the first during his time at Georgia. The previous three came as a freshman at Furman.
GREENVILLE, SC
Gators lose another Q1 game as Arkansas gets first win at UF since 1995

Despite a career-high 29 points from Florida’s Colin Castleton, No. 18 Arkansas handed the Gators an 82-74 loss Tuesday to win its first game in Gainesville since 1995. The Hogs had lost their previous 14 games in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The isn’t your typical Razorbacks team, which is ranked No. 18 under third-year coach Eric Musselman and made the Elite Eight last season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
3-star quarterback William Watson III commits to Nebraska

Nebraska locked in its quarterback of the future Tuesday night when Springfield (Mass.) Central quarterback William Watson III announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers at halftime of his basketball game. Watson is the No. 560 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rick Barnes gives heartfelt statement on Victor Bailey Jr.'s improvement

Victor Bailey Jr. has had his fair share of struggles this season. The veteran guard who’s in his second season at Tennessee after transferring from Oregon is only averaging 3.2 points per game on 34.4% shooting, but he put together one of his best performance of the season on Tuesday night in the Volunteers’ 80-61 win at Missouri with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor.
NBA
4-star EDGE Enow Etta sets West Coast visits for March

Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy four-star EDGE Enow Etta doesn’t plan to make his commitment until this summer at the earliest, but he’s beginning to narrow things down. Etta tweeted earlier this week that he plans to cut his list to 10 schools on March 17, and on Wednesday, he announced March visits to California and Stanford.
HIGH SCHOOL
4-star guard Zion Cruz commits to DePaul

Donda Academy four-star guard Zion Cruz has committed to DePaul as first reported by ZAGSBLOG. Cruz, who is originally from Hillside, N.J., was one of the top uncommitted players in the 2022 cycle. “I will be taking my talents to DePaul,” Cruz told ZAGSBLOG. “They were on me really heavy...
HILLSIDE, NJ
Last shorthanded meeting with LSU told us plenty about Kentucky

To begin the 2022 portion of the schedule, Kentucky made the trip to LSU for the first conference away game of the season following four consecutive 25-plus point blowout wins. The Wildcats were rounding into shape and beginning to look like a team that could compete for a national title thanks to what was looking like an elite offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona

After a strong finish to the 2022 recruiting cycle, Arizona has continued its momentum into 2023 by landing Colorado Springs (Colo.) Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman. Dorman is the No. 271 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 quarterback and the No. 1 junior prospect in the Centennial State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

