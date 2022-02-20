4-star OT Payton Kirkland has one official visit set, two more in mind

Victor Bailey Jr. has had his fair share of struggles this season. The veteran guard who’s in his second season at Tennessee after transferring from Oregon is only averaging 3.2 points per game on 34.4% shooting, but he put together one of his best performance of the season on Tuesday night in the Volunteers’ 80-61 win at Missouri with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor.

