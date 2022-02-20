ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Six ranked teams falling Saturday shakes up CBS Sports Top 25 and 1

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCo8Z_0eK4YJrB00
Andy Lyons via Getty Images.

Saturday was yet another chaotic day in college basketball. Six ranked teams lost, including four in matchups between two top 25 ranked teams. Multiple other ranked teams narrowly avoided an upset. All of Saturday’s results have drastically impacted the latest CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 rankings.

The biggest upset of the day on Saturday was undoubtedly Florida pulling off a 63-62 upset over No. 2 Auburn. In another highly contest SEC battle, No. 4 Kentucky squeaked out a 90-81 victory over No. 25 Alabama despite a plethora of injuries throughout the Wildcats roster. No. 16 Tennessee and No. 23 Arkansas also played in a pivotal SEC matchup, and the Razorbacks handed the Volunteers a 58-48 defeat.

In the Big 12, No. 11 Texas Tech pulled off a narrow six-point, 61-55 victory over No. 20 Texas. The Big Ten also saw a pivotal matchup between two ranked teams, as No. 12 Illinois pulled out a five-point road victory over No. 19 Michigan State, winning 79-74. No. 18 Ohio State also lost at home to Iowa, falling 75-62.

The latest CBS Sports Top 25 and 1

  1. Gonzaga (23-2)
  2. Arizona (24-2)
  3. Kansas (22-4)
  4. Auburn (24-3)
  5. Purdue (23-4)
  6. Duke (23-4)
  7. Kentucky (22-5)
  8. Villanova (21-6)
  9. Providence (21-3)
  10. Wisconsin (20-5)
  11. Texas Tech (21-6)
  12. Baylor (22-5)
  13. UCLA (19-5)
  14. Illinois (19-7)
  15. Tennessee (19-7)
  16. Texas (19-8)
  17. Houston (21-4)
  18. USC (22-4)
  19. Arkansas (21-6)
  20. UConn (19-7)
  21. Marquette (17-9)
  22. Ohio State (16-7)
  23. Saint Mary’s (22-6)
  24. Murray State (26-2)
  25. Michigan State (18-8)
  26. Alabama (17-10)

Auburn fell from No. 2 to No. 4 in the CBS rankings, while Arizona and Kansas move up one spot each to take the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Teams ranked 5-12 remained unchanged. Arkansas and UConn each rose six spots, cracking the top 20. Ohio State (five spots) and Michigan State (six) dropped significantly, falling outside of the top 20.

NCAA Men’s Tournament committee just unveiled its initial top 16 rankings

Ahead of Saturday’s slate of games, the NCAA Men’s Tournament committee released its initial top 16 rankings, giving a nice glimpse towards how the March Madness picture is looking. Just as Saturday’s results drastically impacted the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1, the games will also have serious ramifications on the committee’s rankings.

In the initial rankings, Gonzaga (No. 1), Auburn (No. 2), Arizona (No. 3), and Kansas (No. 4) held one seeds. Gonzaga is joined by Duke (No. 8), Illinois (No. 12), and Texas (No. 16) in the West region, while Auburn is joined by Purdue (No. 7), Texas Tech (No. 10), and UCLA (No. 14) in the Midwest. Arizona sees Baylor (No. 5), Tennessee (No. 11), and Providence (No. 15) in the South, while Kansas is joined by Kentucky (No. 6), Villanova (No. 9), and Wisconsin (No. 13) in the East.

The teams just outside of the initial top 16 were Alabama, Houston, and Ohio State.

Selection Sunday is just three weeks away. Between now and then, the regular season will be wrapped up, and conference tournaments will be played. There is still a lot of basketball to be played, but the postseason picture is starting to take shape.

Comments / 4

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

4 Schools Rumored To Be Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James has the basketball world buzzing following his admission on his oldest son, Bronny James. The four-time NBA champion revealed that he wants to spend the last season of his career playing with his son, Bronny James. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. It’s unclear...
NBA
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Greg Gard reacts to postgame punch thrown by Juwan Howard

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard couldn’t have realized how upset Juwan Howard was. Following a 77-63 loss Sunday afternoon, the Michigan coach took his frustration out by throwing a punch at Gard in the handshake line postgame. In a TV interview with CBS Sports, Gard explained what Howard said...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#March Madness#Sec#Texas Tech#Ohio State#Gonzaga#Purdue#Villanova#Uconn#Murray State
FanSided

Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reveals why he threw punch

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard revealed why he threw a punch at the end of the Wolverines’ loss to a ranked Wisconsin team. Howard was upset with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout with just 15 seconds remaining on the clock while up double digits. Clearly, the Michigan coach wanted the game to end, rather than soaking in defeat.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Desmond Howard calls out Dick Vitale over Juwan Howard comments

Juwan Howard caused a melee on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers getting into it with each other after the matchup. After words were exchanged between the two head coaches, Howard threw a punch toward a Wisconsin assistant, escalating the situation even further. There are plenty of opinions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Has Responded To Desmond Howard

Both longtime college basketball commentator Dick Vitale and Michigan legend Desmond Howard have strong opinions about the Juwan Howard incident. Those opinions fall on the opposite end of the spectrum, though. Immediately following Sunday’s brawl between the Michigan and Wisconsin men’s basketball teams, Vitale took to Twitter. He strongly opposed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy