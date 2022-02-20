Six ranked teams falling Saturday shakes up CBS Sports Top 25 and 1

Andy Lyons via Getty Images.

Saturday was yet another chaotic day in college basketball. Six ranked teams lost, including four in matchups between two top 25 ranked teams. Multiple other ranked teams narrowly avoided an upset. All of Saturday’s results have drastically impacted the latest CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 rankings.

The biggest upset of the day on Saturday was undoubtedly Florida pulling off a 63-62 upset over No. 2 Auburn. In another highly contest SEC battle, No. 4 Kentucky squeaked out a 90-81 victory over No. 25 Alabama despite a plethora of injuries throughout the Wildcats roster. No. 16 Tennessee and No. 23 Arkansas also played in a pivotal SEC matchup, and the Razorbacks handed the Volunteers a 58-48 defeat.

In the Big 12, No. 11 Texas Tech pulled off a narrow six-point, 61-55 victory over No. 20 Texas. The Big Ten also saw a pivotal matchup between two ranked teams, as No. 12 Illinois pulled out a five-point road victory over No. 19 Michigan State, winning 79-74. No. 18 Ohio State also lost at home to Iowa, falling 75-62.

The latest CBS Sports Top 25 and 1

Gonzaga (23-2) Arizona (24-2) Kansas (22-4) Auburn (24-3) Purdue (23-4) Duke (23-4) Kentucky (22-5) Villanova (21-6) Providence (21-3) Wisconsin (20-5) Texas Tech (21-6) Baylor (22-5) UCLA (19-5) Illinois (19-7) Tennessee (19-7) Texas (19-8) Houston (21-4) USC (22-4) Arkansas (21-6) UConn (19-7) Marquette (17-9) Ohio State (16-7) Saint Mary’s (22-6) Murray State (26-2) Michigan State (18-8) Alabama (17-10)

Auburn fell from No. 2 to No. 4 in the CBS rankings, while Arizona and Kansas move up one spot each to take the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Teams ranked 5-12 remained unchanged. Arkansas and UConn each rose six spots, cracking the top 20. Ohio State (five spots) and Michigan State (six) dropped significantly, falling outside of the top 20.

NCAA Men’s Tournament committee just unveiled its initial top 16 rankings

Ahead of Saturday’s slate of games, the NCAA Men’s Tournament committee released its initial top 16 rankings, giving a nice glimpse towards how the March Madness picture is looking. Just as Saturday’s results drastically impacted the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1, the games will also have serious ramifications on the committee’s rankings.

In the initial rankings, Gonzaga (No. 1), Auburn (No. 2), Arizona (No. 3), and Kansas (No. 4) held one seeds. Gonzaga is joined by Duke (No. 8), Illinois (No. 12), and Texas (No. 16) in the West region, while Auburn is joined by Purdue (No. 7), Texas Tech (No. 10), and UCLA (No. 14) in the Midwest. Arizona sees Baylor (No. 5), Tennessee (No. 11), and Providence (No. 15) in the South, while Kansas is joined by Kentucky (No. 6), Villanova (No. 9), and Wisconsin (No. 13) in the East.

The teams just outside of the initial top 16 were Alabama, Houston, and Ohio State.

Selection Sunday is just three weeks away. Between now and then, the regular season will be wrapped up, and conference tournaments will be played. There is still a lot of basketball to be played, but the postseason picture is starting to take shape.