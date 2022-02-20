ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan hockey sweeps Ohio State, moves up in NCAA Tournament projections

By Clayton Sayfie about 9 hours
 2 days ago
Michigan Wolverines hockey swept Ohio State in the final regular-season series of the 2021-22 season. (Photo by Michigan hockey)

For the second-straight weekend, Michigan Wolverines hockey (25-7-1, 16-6 Big Ten) was without four key players — sophomores Matty Beniers and Brendon Brisson (Team USA) and sophomores Kent Johnson and Owen Power (Team Canada) — who are returning home from the Olympic Games in China. But for a second consecutive weekend, the Wolverines got a sweep over a rival, beating Michigan State last weekend and Ohio State this past Friday and Saturday.

The short handed Maize and Blue took down the 11th-ranked Buckeyes, 5-3, Friday evening and by a score of 3-0 Saturday on senior night at Yost Ice Arena.

Here is a look at Michigan hockey’s big weekend, where the Wolverines stand in NCAA Tournament projections and more.

Michigan Hockey Notes, Stats From The Weekend

Friday’s 5-3 Victory

• Michigan had 37 shots to Ohio State’s 25 and won 43 faceoffs to the Buckeyes’ 21. Ohio State led, 1-0, at the first intermission, but Michigan came roaring back and scored three goals in the second period and two in the third stanza.

• Freshman defenseman scored two goals and had a plus-two on-ice rating with six shots. He became the Michigan program leader for goals by a freshman defenseman. He had 15 at that point and added another Saturday.

• Sophomore forward Thomas Bordeleau registered one goal and one assist. He notched points in 10 of his last 11 games.

• A trio of Michigan players recorded two assists: Fifth-year senior forward Michael Pastujov, freshman forward Mark Estapa and sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott.

• Sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 22 of Ohio State’s 25 shots and earned his 24th win of the campaign.

Saturday’s 3-0 Shutout Win

• Sophomore forward Philippe LaPointe scored at the 8:37 mark in the first period to break the scoring open and notch what was essentially the game-winning goal due to Michigan’s stellar defense.

• Portillo secured his third shutout of the season in a 30-save performance. That brought his win total up to 25 for the year.

• Hughes scored his third goal of the weekend and 16th of the season on a ridiculous end-to-end take.

• Estapa put the icing on the cake of the Michigan victory with a third-period score with 2:49 left in the third period.

Highlights From The Weekend

Quote Of The Weekend

“We’re playing really well right now, and one of the main reasons is just the chemistry. the guys have really come together. There’s been some adversity around the program, whether it’s guys in the Olympics or this or that, the other thing, and it’s brought them together. It’s brought our team closer together.”

Michigan head coach Mel Pearson

NCAA Tournament Projection

Michigan still ranks No. 1 in the Pairwise rankings, and has moved up to the top spot in PlayoffStatus.com‘s NCAA Tournament seeding probability table. According to the latter, the Wolverines have a 68-percent chance to be one of two No. 1 seeds, a number that’s up from 38 percent just a week ago.

Big Ten Standings

TeamPointsWLTOT WOT LOverall Record

1Michigan5116600325-7-1

2Minnesota4916601221-11-0

3Ohio State4213921121-11-2

4Notre Dame4115705123-9-0

5Wisconsin206151129-20-3

6Penn State1751611114-17-1

7Michigan State1451701011-20-1

Michigan will take on Notre Dame in a two-game series next weekend (Feb. 25 and 26) to conclude the regular season. With two wins, Michigan can secure its first Big Ten regular-season title.

The Big Ten Tournament will follow the regular season, and begins March 4.

