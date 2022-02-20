ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 On300 RB Javin Simpkins updates recruitment

By Gerry Hamilton about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Javin Simpkins at the UA camp in Florida. (Gerry Hamilton/On3)

On3’s Gerry Hamilton is on location in Florida for the Under Armour camp. He caught up with 2023 Miami (FL) Norland running back, and Texas offer Javin Simpkins for the latest.

