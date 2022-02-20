ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Mike White addresses Florida's NCAA Tournament chances following win vs. Auburn

By Barkley Truax about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RUHT_0eK4Y7Li00
Gators coach Mike White. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The unranked Florida Gators capitalized on several Auburn Tiger miscues to pull off its biggest victory of the season, 63-62 at Exactech Arena in Gainesville. Auburn made a run in the second half, but the Gators battled back and eventually stunned the No. 2-ranked Tigers, which bodes well for their tournament hopes sitting at 17-10 on the season.

A reporter during postgame media availability asked Florida head coach Mike White how he sees Florida’s tournament chances at this point in the season, especially after a marquee victory over a potential No. 1 seed come March. White intervened midway through the question, stating that he’s worried about tomorrow’s practice, not next month’s tournament.

The NCAA Tournament committee ranked Auburn as the No. 2 overall seed behind Gonzaga in the initial rankings, which bodes well for the Gators’ hopes.

“I guess the committee will tell us that in time,” White said of the potential of the win boosting their odds to make a tournament bid. “If we’re worried about that, we’re not worried about how we can handle press late in games. We’re better than that, getting the ball inbounds … a lot of stuff we can do better. I know it’s boring, but I continue to preach to our guys, ‘don’t don’t worry about stuff we can’t control, let’s let’s play really well against Arkansas and not even worry about the result.'”

Tyree Appleby had a huge day for the Gators, scoring 26 points on 7-of-15 shooting — including 5-of-10 from three-point territory. As a group, 10 of Florida’s 19 made field goals came from downtown, which allowed the Gators to build a lead over Auburn. The Tigers shot 40% from the field, but were 5-for-14 from outside. Jabari Smith dropped a team-high 28 points, but he didn’t have much help. Walker Kessler had 11 points, but got into foul trouble early. The Tigers committed an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers in the effort.

Whether White wants to admit it or not, the victory boosts the Gators’ resume for the NCAA tournament. Florida is now 7-7 in SEC play, and have picked up its second Quadrant 1 win in the effort with another opportunity to make it three as early as Tuesday.

As well as Florida played Saturday, they have to put it behind them as they’re set to host a tough 21-6 Arkansas team ranked No. 23 in the nation Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET live on ESPN2. “We have to be better tomorrow,” White said.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Desmond Howard calls out Dick Vitale over Juwan Howard comments

Juwan Howard caused a melee on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers getting into it with each other after the matchup. After words were exchanged between the two head coaches, Howard threw a punch toward a Wisconsin assistant, escalating the situation even further. There are plenty of opinions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Arkansas State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
College Basketball
Gainesville, FL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama College Basketball
City
Gainesville, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Rose sounds off on postgame incident involving Juwan Howard, Greg Gard

Jalen Rose knows a thing or two about Michigan basketball and is well-acquainted with Juwan Howard after the duo played alongside one another for the Wolverines. During Monday’s edition of “Jalen & Jacoby,” Rose weighed in on the postgame incident involving Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Florida Gators#Gonzaga#Auburn Tiger#Exactech Arena#Tigers
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Commit Elliot Washington II on Alabama: 'It Felt Like Home'

A lingering Achilles injury wasn’t enough to slow down Elliot Washington II on Sunday as he participated in the first leg of the Under Armour Next football prospect camp in Miami. The recent Alabama commit is already viewed as one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class but decided to push through a little bit of pain to prove his toughness among a slew of other elite prospects.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Nick Saban Uses 2 Words To Describe Possible Retirement

For those that think Nick Saban is close to retirement, well think again. Saban spoke at an Alabama Football Coaches Association in January and questioned why he would retire. In fact, he used the two words “empty abyss” in his answer and how that’s what it would be for him.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Crimson and Coffee: Jahlil Hurley commits on Tuesday

Good morning, Alabama fans, and welcome to Crimson and Coffee. Football is always our focus here but each day we will cover the news, notes and analysis across all Crimson Tide sports. Join us each weekday morning to get caught up on everything you might have missed in the world of Alabama football, recruiting, basketball and more. Enjoy your Crimson and Coffee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy