Kentucky's projected SEC Tournament seed after a crazy Saturday

 3 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Three weeks from today, we’ll hopefully be getting ready to watch Kentucky cut down the nets in Tampa after beating Auburn in the SEC Tournament Championship. After a crazy day in the league, the bracket looks a little different.

Thanks to the win over Alabama and Arkansas’ victory over Tennessee, Kentucky is back in sole possession of second place in the SEC. Florida’s upset of Auburn puts the Cats only one game back from first place while creating a logjam in the middle of the pack. There are some crucial matchups in the final two weeks of the regular season, but here’s how the standings look right now. (Note: Missouri and Mississippi State play tonight, the rare Sunday night game, so this will change before tomorrow.)

Current SEC Standings – Through Feb. 19

TEAMCONFPCTGBOVR

Auburn12-20.857–24-3

Kentucky11-30.786122-5

Arkansas10-40.714221-6

10-40.714219-7

LSU7-70.500519-8

Alabama7-70.500517-10

Florida7-70.500517-10

South Carolina7-70.500516-10

Mississippi State6-70.4625.515-11

Vanderbilt6-80.429614-12

Texas A&M5-90.357716-11

Missouri4-90.3087.510-16

Ole Miss4-100.286813-14

Georgia1-130.071116-21

Projected Seeds Based On Standings

  1. Auburn (12-2, .857)
  2. Kentucky (11-3, .786)
  3. Arkansas (10-4, .714)
  4. Tennessee (10-4, .714)
  5. Alabama (7-7, .500)
  6. South Carolina (7-7, .500)
  7. LSU (7-7, .500)
  8. Florida (7-7, .500)
  9. Mississippi State (6-7, .462)
  10. Vanderbilt (6-8, .429)
  11. Texas A&M (5-9, .357)
  12. Missouri (4-9, .308)
  13. Ole Miss (4-10, .286)
  14. Georgia (1-13, .071)

Bracket as of Feb. 20 (AM):

Here are the remaining schedules for the current top four seeds and KenPom‘s projections for each game.

Auburn

  • Feb. 23: Ole Miss (77-62 W, 92%)
  • Feb. 26: at Tennessee (70-68 L, 41%)
  • Mar. 2: at Mississippi State (73-70 W, 63%)
  • Mar. 5: South Carolina (79-63 W, 92%)

Kentucky

  • Feb. 23: LSU (75-65 W, 80%)
  • Feb. 26: at Arkansas (75-72 W, 62%)
  • Mar. 1: Ole Miss (79-62 W, 94%)
  • Mar. 5: at Florida (74-67 W, 72%)

Arkansas

  • Feb. 22: at Florida (69-68 W, 52%)
  • Feb. 26: Kentucky (75-72 L, 38%)
  • Mar. 2: LSU (69-66 W, 60%)
  • Mar. 5: at Tennessee (72-64 L, 26%)
  • Feb. 22: at Missouri (71-60 W, 85%)
  • Feb. 26: Auburn (70-68 W, 59%)
  • Mar. 1: at Georgia (80-64 W, 92%)
  • Mar. 5: Arkansas (72-64 W, 74%)

If these projections hold, Kentucky and Auburn would be tied for first place in the SEC, with Auburn holding the tiebreaker due to the head-to-head matchup. Tennessee would get the No. 3 seed and Arkansas the No. 4 seed. If Kentucky loses to Arkansas and Tennessee beats Auburn (as projected), the Cats will move back down to the No. 3 seed.

Just keep winning.

On3.com

Will Wade knows rematch vs. Kentucky will be tough

LSU was able to beat Kentucky 65-60 in Baton Rouge back on January 4, but Will Wade knows that result won’t matter tonight in Rupp Arena. “The last game is not going to have anything to do with this game,” Wade said yesterday. “They’re playing a lot better than they were the first time and we’re not playing as well as we were the first time, so you know, it’s not gonna have a whole lot to do with what happened in the first game. They’re going to be extremely motivated because, you know, we beat them here.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

KSR Gameday: Kentucky seeks revenge vs. LSU

Good morning, BBN. I hope you’re ready for a long day. Twelve hours from now, your Kentucky Wildcats will take on the LSU Tigers with hopes of avenging last month’s loss in Baton Rouge. For the second game in a row, they may have to win without their starting backcourt.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Eric Musselman comments on snapping road losing streak at Florida

Aside from its narrow loss to Alabama on Feb. 12, Arkansas is on a row heading down the stretch of the season. Coming into Tuesday night’s game on the road at Florida with 12 wins in their last 13 outings, the Razorbacks again took care of business – putting together a strong performance in a 82-74 win over the Gators in Gainesville to improve to 22-6 overall with a 11-4 mark in SEC play.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

5-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba locks in visit to Florida

St. Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy athlete Samuel M’Pemba has his pick of college programs. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has amassed more than 30 offers, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Michigan and others. And while he isn’t originally from the state of Florida, the Sunshine State schools — namely Florida and Miami — are trying to keep him there.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

4-star receiver Ayden Greene offered by Mississippi State

Powell (Tenn) wide receiver Ayden Greene has been offered by Mississippi State, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Greene is the No. 343 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 52 wide receiver and the No. 11 junior prospect in the state of Tennessee.
POWELL, TN
On3.com

7 spring football questions we have about the SEC

Spring football is upon us, and today we start a week-long series on big spring questions for each league. First up is the SEC. New coaches obviously mean questions, but we’re bypassing questions about the teams for new coaches Brian Kelly at LSU and Billy Napier at Florida because they’re too easy. And, truthfully, given the past few weeks for Bryan Harsin and Auburn, all these questions could’ve been about the Tigers. But those are too easy, as well. We’re trying to go deeper.
NFL
On3.com

2024 wings to keep an eye on

On3 will spend this week going by position to take a look at the 2024 class. Today we look at the 2024 wings. We updated the 2022 class rankings, and On3 is in the process of updating its 2023 class rankings, but what about the class of 2024?. Three to...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Rick Barnes gives heartfelt statement on Victor Bailey Jr.'s improvement

Victor Bailey Jr. has had his fair share of struggles this season. The veteran guard who’s in his second season at Tennessee after transferring from Oregon is only averaging 3.2 points per game on 34.4% shooting, but he put together one of his best performance of the season on Tuesday night in the Volunteers’ 80-61 win at Missouri with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor.
NBA
On3.com

Rhyne Howard named National Player of the Week

As Kentucky Women’s Basketball continues to build its case for the NCAA Tournament, so does its star player for another run at National Player of the Year honors. On Tuesday afternoon, for just the second time in her career, Rhyne Howard was tabbed as the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week for her performances during Kentucky’s three contests last week. The two-time reigning SEC Player of the Year was spectacular in a trio of wins for the Wildcats, averaging 20.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Her best outing was a 29-point, 10-rebound outing in a dominating road win over Arkansas on Sunday.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Luke Doty welcomes Spencer Rattler to Gamecocks' QB room

It’s a safe assumption that last season didn’t go the way Luke Doty planned. Doty entered preseason camp last year as South Carolina’s starting quarterback, ready to take the reins of the Gamecocks’ offense amid the exciting start of the Shane Beamer era in Columbia. Then...
COLUMBIA, TN
On3.com

On3.com

