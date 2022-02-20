Kentucky's projected SEC Tournament seed after a crazy Saturday

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Three weeks from today, we’ll hopefully be getting ready to watch Kentucky cut down the nets in Tampa after beating Auburn in the SEC Tournament Championship. After a crazy day in the league, the bracket looks a little different.

Thanks to the win over Alabama and Arkansas’ victory over Tennessee, Kentucky is back in sole possession of second place in the SEC. Florida’s upset of Auburn puts the Cats only one game back from first place while creating a logjam in the middle of the pack. There are some crucial matchups in the final two weeks of the regular season, but here’s how the standings look right now. (Note: Missouri and Mississippi State play tonight, the rare Sunday night game, so this will change before tomorrow.)

Current SEC Standings – Through Feb. 19

TEAMCONFPCTGBOVR

Auburn12-20.857–24-3

Kentucky11-30.786122-5

Arkansas10-40.714221-6

10-40.714219-7

LSU7-70.500519-8

Alabama7-70.500517-10

Florida7-70.500517-10

South Carolina7-70.500516-10

Mississippi State6-70.4625.515-11

Vanderbilt6-80.429614-12

Texas A&M5-90.357716-11

Missouri4-90.3087.510-16

Ole Miss4-100.286813-14

Georgia1-130.071116-21

Projected Seeds Based On Standings

Auburn (12-2, .857) Kentucky (11-3, .786) Arkansas (10-4, .714) Tennessee (10-4, .714) Alabama (7-7, .500) South Carolina (7-7, .500) LSU (7-7, .500) Florida (7-7, .500) Mississippi State (6-7, .462) Vanderbilt (6-8, .429) Texas A&M (5-9, .357) Missouri (4-9, .308) Ole Miss (4-10, .286) Georgia (1-13, .071)

Bracket as of Feb. 20 (AM):

Here are the remaining schedules for the current top four seeds and KenPom‘s projections for each game.

Auburn

Feb. 23: Ole Miss (77-62 W, 92%)

Feb. 26: at Tennessee (70-68 L, 41%)

Mar. 2: at Mississippi State (73-70 W, 63%)

Mar. 5: South Carolina (79-63 W, 92%)

Kentucky

Feb. 23: LSU (75-65 W, 80%)

Feb. 26: at Arkansas (75-72 W, 62%)

Mar. 1: Ole Miss (79-62 W, 94%)

Mar. 5: at Florida (74-67 W, 72%)

Arkansas

Feb. 22: at Florida (69-68 W, 52%)

Feb. 26: Kentucky (75-72 L, 38%)

Mar. 2: LSU (69-66 W, 60%)

Mar. 5: at Tennessee (72-64 L, 26%)

Feb. 22: at Missouri (71-60 W, 85%)

Feb. 26: Auburn (70-68 W, 59%)

Mar. 1: at Georgia (80-64 W, 92%)

Mar. 5: Arkansas (72-64 W, 74%)

If these projections hold, Kentucky and Auburn would be tied for first place in the SEC, with Auburn holding the tiebreaker due to the head-to-head matchup. Tennessee would get the No. 3 seed and Arkansas the No. 4 seed. If Kentucky loses to Arkansas and Tennessee beats Auburn (as projected), the Cats will move back down to the No. 3 seed.

Just keep winning.