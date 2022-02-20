WATCH: Huge NASCAR wreck at Daytona sends debris into Michael Jordan's bus

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

As Michael Jordan was preparing for the his second Daytona 500 as a NASCAR team owner on Sunday, he was watching Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener closely. Then, a huge last-lap crash sent the No. 31 car of Myatt Snyder into the wall — elevating into the fence.

The wreck occurred right in-front of Jordan’s bus. The former Chicago Bulls star had an up-close and personal view of the incident. However, it almost was too close — part of Snyder’s front suspension landed in the grill of Jordan’s bus.

Jordan’s partner in his 23XI Racing team — NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin — documented the event for Twitter. As you can see, the debris made it’s way too close for comfort towards Jordan.

Daytona International Speedway is famous for its tremendous racing, but it’s just as prominent because of the insane wrecks the track can cause. While ‘The Big One’ can strike at anytime during the Daytona 500, Michael Jordan hopes his cars won’t be involved — and debris will stay far away from his bus from now on.

As Michael Jordan enters his second season in NASCAR with 23XI Racing, his team has expanded their operations. At the end of last season, Jordan’s team announced that NASCAR great Kurt Busch will join their team this season. The 2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Champion will drive the #45 car in 2022. Additionally, he’s bringing Monster Energy along with him as a sponsor.

“We got out guy,” tweeted the team’s Twitter account following the announcement.

Hamlin, Jordan’s business partner and Busch’s on-track competitor, gave his thoughts in a team press release.

“When we started this team, our vision was to grow to a multi-car organization. To be able to expand in just our second year is a huge step for us,” Hamlin said in a team release. “Kurt brings a wealth of knowledge and a championship mindset to our team, and will be able to help us grow stronger and more competitive each and every week.”

Additionally, Busch’s comments lend credence to why Jordan tabbed him as his driver.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude for this opportunity,” Busch said in a team release. “Racing to win is what I live for. Helping to continue developing a new team, alongside Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Toyota is exactly what I want to be part of. Winning is important to 23XI, it’s important to Monster Energy, and it’s important to me. That is our goal.”

Michael Jordan boasts one of the most impressive resumes in sports history. Entering the second season of a new venture, the owner of 23XI Racing could add a bevy of NASCAR victories to said resume.