ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

WATCH: Huge NASCAR wreck at Daytona sends debris into Michael Jordan's bus

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIEVY_0eK4Xvze00
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

As Michael Jordan was preparing for the his second Daytona 500 as a NASCAR team owner on Sunday, he was watching Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener closely. Then, a huge last-lap crash sent the No. 31 car of Myatt Snyder into the wall — elevating into the fence.

The wreck occurred right in-front of Jordan’s bus. The former Chicago Bulls star had an up-close and personal view of the incident. However, it almost was too close — part of Snyder’s front suspension landed in the grill of Jordan’s bus.

Jordan’s partner in his 23XI Racing team — NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin — documented the event for Twitter. As you can see, the debris made it’s way too close for comfort towards Jordan.

Daytona International Speedway is famous for its tremendous racing, but it’s just as prominent because of the insane wrecks the track can cause. While ‘The Big One’ can strike at anytime during the Daytona 500, Michael Jordan hopes his cars won’t be involved — and debris will stay far away from his bus from now on.

More on Michael Jordan, 23XI Racing

As Michael Jordan enters his second season in NASCAR with 23XI Racing, his team has expanded their operations. At the end of last season, Jordan’s team announced that NASCAR great Kurt Busch will join their team this season. The 2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Champion will drive the #45 car in 2022. Additionally, he’s bringing Monster Energy along with him as a sponsor.

“We got out guy,” tweeted the team’s Twitter account following the announcement.

Hamlin, Jordan’s business partner and Busch’s on-track competitor, gave his thoughts in a team press release.

“When we started this team, our vision was to grow to a multi-car organization. To be able to expand in just our second year is a huge step for us,” Hamlin said in a team release. “Kurt brings a wealth of knowledge and a championship mindset to our team, and will be able to help us grow stronger and more competitive each and every week.”

Additionally, Busch’s comments lend credence to why Jordan tabbed him as his driver.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude for this opportunity,” Busch said in a team release. “Racing to win is what I live for. Helping to continue developing a new team, alongside Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Toyota is exactly what I want to be part of. Winning is important to 23XI, it’s important to Monster Energy, and it’s important to me. That is our goal.”

Michael Jordan boasts one of the most impressive resumes in sports history. Entering the second season of a new venture, the owner of 23XI Racing could add a bevy of NASCAR victories to said resume.

Comments / 28

D.A.H.
2d ago

There is still slave labor substandards of living as well of workers that make NIKE products in other countries. Billions is never enough for the slave masters whom endorse the practices.

Reply
10
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Photo

Michael Jordan’s iconic tongue wagging move isn’t just for the basketball court. It can also be brought out in other sporting events…. The legendary NBA star is in attendance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Jordan’s NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, has two drivers in Sunday’s iconic race....
NBA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Daytona Crash

A big crash in Stage 1 of the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon led to some very notable departures in the season opening race. Early on Sunday afternoon, several prominent drivers were involved a crash during Stage 1 of the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin, one of the favorites to win...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Denny Hamlin
The Spun

Video: Huge Wreck At Daytona 500 On Sunday Afternoon

We had our first big wreck of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and it came pretty early in the action at the Daytona 500. With just three laps left to go in the first race of the 2022 season, there was a big collision between Kyle Busch, Harrison Burton and William Byron. Several other cars got caught up in the crash and were knocked out of the race.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Ryan Newman Got Divorced in 2020, but Is the NASCAR Driver Dating Anyone?

For more than a decade, Ryan Newman has been a fixture on the NASCAR circuit. Just recently, though, the driver announced that he would be stepping away from the 2022 season to focus on more grassroots racing. This announcement came after Ryan lost his ride with RFK Racing at the end of the 2021 season. Now, as Ryan turns 44, many are also wondering about the state of his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
NESN

How Brad Keselowski Felt About Catching Heat For Daytona 500 Wreck

Roush Fenway Racing driver Brad Keselowski came under fire both during and after Sunday’s Daytona 500 as a pair of NASCAR Cup Series competitors pointed at him for causing wrecks at Daytona International Speedway. Denny Hamlin blamed Keselowski for a Stage 1 “Big One” in which Hamlin was among...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Wrecks#Nascar Xfinity Series#Daytona#Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports

What drivers said after the 64th Daytona 500

Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers said after Sunday’s 64th running of the Daytona 500, which opened the 2022 season Sunday at Daytona International Speedway:. Austin Cindric, winner: “Oh, my God. Do you know what makes it all better? A packed house. A packed house at the Daytona 500. I’ve got so many people to thank. First and foremost Roger Penske, happy birthday. Oh, my gosh. Appreciate Ryan being a great teammate. Obviously, he wants to win this one. Everybody works so hard with this Next Gen car, through this whole process, and damn, I am so excited. This makes up for losing a championship last race I did.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

Inside Bubba Wallace noose drama as FBI agent insists it was NOT a hoax and NASCAR driver ‘didn’t plant rope’

THE noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage before a NASCAR race in 2020 was real and not a "hoax" concocted by the star, an FBI agent who investigated the incident says. Speaking in the forthcoming documentary series RACE: Bubba Wallace, FBI Agent Stanley Ruffin dispelled any speculation that the rope - which resembled a hangman's noose - was planted by Wallace or a member of his team.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

WATCH: Michael Jordan Wholesome NBA All-Star Moment with Luka Docnic

The Dallas Mavericks are 35-24 heading into the NBA All-Star break thanks to the insane stretch of play Luka Doncic has been on. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 39.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep.
NBA
Popculture

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant Share Special Moment During NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant shared a memorable moment during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The two embraced after Bryant's husband, Kobe, was honored during halftime. Bryant was representing her husband, who is one of the members of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020.
NBA
NESN

Denny Hamlin Points Finger At Brad Keselowski After Daytona 500 Wreck

Denny Hamlin had his Daytona 500 end rather abruptly Sunday after an eight-car “Big One” at the end of Stage 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry, was among the eight cars involved and was one of four racers who had his day ended because of the crash. Hamlin pointed the finger at Brad Keselowski, who made contact with Harrison Burton, when he was asked about the wreck during the FOX broadcast.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Finish Sunday

Bubba Wallace nearly got it done on Sunday. The 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Wallace nearly pulled off the win late, though he was edged out by 23-year-old Austin Cindric, who drives for Team Penske. Wallace was understandably dejected following the...
MOTORSPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy