ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jan Pieńkowski, illustrator of Meg and Mog books, dies at 85

By Nadia Khomami
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtPGk_0eK4XilR00
Jan Pienkowski pictured in 2015 Photograph: Frank Baron/The Guardian

Jan Pieńkowski, the beloved illustrator and author of more than 140 children’s books, has died aged 85.

Pieńkowski, whose work included the Meg and Mog pop-up books, had been living with Alzheimer’s .

Francesca Dow, the managing director of Penguin Random House Children’s Books, confirmed that he died on Saturday morning.

Pieńkowski’s work was often inspired by his Polish childhood and experiences as a wartime refugee. His interest in paper cut-outs stemmed from his time in an air raid shelter in Warsaw, where a soldier had kept him amused by cutting newspapers into shapes for him.

Meg and Mog, completed in collaboration with the late writer Helen Nicoll , was a series of illustrated adventures about a hapless witch and her stripy cat.

Pieńkowski said in an interview that the series gave him the opportunity to turn monsters from his childhood into harmless toys. He took his palette from comic strips such as Desperate Dan and Dennis the Menace.

“Jan was one of the great storytellers: an exceptionally talented creator, who was led by what interested him, and who treated children as his equals,” Dow said on Sunday.

“There was an impatience and wonderful curiosity to him, as he looked for new ways to tell stories: drawing on his Polish roots with his cut-out and silhouette work; his extraordinary use of colour; his pioneering interest in drawing on the computer; and of course his award-winning pop-ups which challenged publishers and printers to find new ways to create his books.”

Pieńkowski, she added, pored over every detail meticulously “and yet achieved the near-impossible: simple, magical storytelling, which is why his books – such as my personal and our family favourites, the brilliant Meg and Mog stories – endure. I was very lucky to have had the chance to know him and to work with him.”

After Nicoll died in 2012, Pieńkowski worked on new Meg and Mog titles with his civil partner, David Walser, a translator, artist, musician and writer.

“One thing I’ve noticed over the years is that Jan never treats children as children,” Walser said a few years ago. “It wouldn’t occur to him to talk down to them, he just behaves perfectly normally … When he works with children, he’s one of them.”

The British author Ed Vere, who is godson to Walser, said: “Jan Pieńkowski lived an inspiring life dedicated to making books of the very highest standard – pioneering, intelligent, beautifully considered, and always created with a mischievous sense of fun.”

He added: “Full of love, curiosity, art, thought, enjoyment and laughter. He will be much missed, as a man, and as a towering figure in children’s books.”

For his work as a children’s author, Pieńkowski was awarded the 2019 Booktrust lifetime achievement award , which has in the past gone to some of the greatest names in children’s books, including Shirley Hughes, Raymond Briggs and Judith Kerr.

The critic Nicolette Jones, who chaired the judges selecting Pieńkowski for the award, said he “brought magic to children’s illustration”, while her fellow judge, the author SF Said, said: “Books such as Meg and Mog have shaped so many generations now that they have become part of the fabric of British childhood and culture in general.”

Pieńkowski was also twice the UK nominee – in 1982 and 2008 – for the international Hans Christian Andersen award, the highest recognition available to creators of children’s books.

He won the Kate Greenaway award in 1971 with the writer Joan Aiken for their second collaboration, The Kingdom Under the Sea, which was comprised of eastern European fairytales. He won his second Greenaway award in 1979 for the scary pop-up book Haunted House, which demonstrated his tendency towards the gothic.

Pieńkowski was born in Warsaw to a country squire father and a scientist mother. He was three when the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939, forcing the family to move around Europe before they eventually settled in England in 1946.

In London, he attended the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial school in Holland Park, where he learned Latin and Greek, before going on to King’s College, Cambridge, to study classics and English.

He illustrated for Granta magazine and designed posters for university theatre productions. At the beginning of his career, Pieńkowski was employed to draw live on the BBC children’s programme Watch!, before the book world discovered him.

Along with Meg and Mog and his pop-up books, he is known for his illustrations of fairytales by Perrault and the Brothers Grimm, The Nutcracker, and The Glass Mountain: Tales from Poland.

Fans paid tribute to Pieńkowski on social media following news of his death. The children’s author Christopher Edge wrote : “When I think back to my earliest memories of childhood reading, the Meg and Mog books shine bright. Thank you, Jan Pieńkowski.”

The children’s author and illustrator Shoo Rayner added : “Sad news – Jan Pieńkowski was an inspiration to me when I was starting out.”

The London Review Bookshop posted : “RIP Jan Pieńkowski – Haunted House is one of the best books in the shop, every time a kid comes across it browsing in the children’s section it blows their mind.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sarah White obituary

The veteran activist Sarah White, who has died aged 80, was for more than half a century a stalwart of initiatives dedicated to anti-colonialism, anti-racism and multiculturalism. Co-founder with John La Rose in 1966 of New Beacon Books, the UK’s first black bookshop and publishing company, where she worked until recent years, she was also a founder member of the International Book Fair of Radical Black and Third World Books in the early 1980s, and a trustee and secretary, from 1991 onwards, of the George Padmore Institute, a home for documents relating to the black presence in Britain.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Splintered review – queer Caribbean cabaret is a fantastic night of festivity and foolery

A play that opens with a woman downing vodka from a Mooncup is hard to come by. Splintered, written and directed by Emily Aboud, is a fantastic night of festivity and foolery. A charismatic trio – Chanté Faucher, Melissa Saint and Alice Vilanculo – are our teachers. “Welcome to Splintered everyone,” they shout. “Are you ready to come out?” Collectively, they educate us on the life of queer women in the Caribbean, reasoning that the homophobia embedded in their culture is founded in the legacy of colonialism. A mix of cabaret, drama and verbatim interviews, this blazing hybrid-form introduces us to their real stories. “Everything you see will be truthful,” the emcees swear.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Pieńkowski
Person
Shirley Hughes
Person
Kate Greenaway
New York Post

Widow shocked to discover husband’s secret hobby and stash after death

A UK widow proved you never fully know your soulmate after discovering her late husband’s secret stash of antique taxidermied critters, which he’d reportedly been hoarding for years under her nose. “I’m amazed Kevin managed to squirrel them away without me knowing,” Julie Gittoes, 62, told SWNS of...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
UPI News

On This Day: Anna Nicole Smith dies at age 39

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1587, Mary Queen of Scots was beheaded, charged with conspiring to kill England's Queen Elizabeth I. In 1692, a doctor in Massachusetts Bay Colony said two village girls were possibly bewitched, a charge that set off the Salem witch trials.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illustrations#Illustrator#Polish
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Cats
The Guardian

These pathetic sanctions won’t hurt Putin. He’ll be laughing all the way to his dacha

Well, blow me down with a feather duster. That’s basically what the government has announced today: we are going to blow Vladimir Putin down with a feather duster. These aren’t meaningful sanctions. They are the bare minimum of what we should have done weeks ago, when Putin first announced that he did not respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. They are not a proper response to Putin’s declaration of independence for Donetsk and Luhansk and his sending in of troops. I don’t doubt that Putin is laughing his way to his dacha. His mocking sidekick Dmitry Medvedev said as much yesterday.
POLITICS
SheKnows

General Hospital Exclusive Preview: Is Elizabeth Being Haunted by Franco?

These should be happy days for General Hospital‘s Elizabeth. After all, is there anything better than those giddy, early days of a new romance? Yet even as she and Finn are getting closer, the mysterious events unfolding around her are becoming increasingly terrifying. “Just as Liz has discovered that...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy