ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy reported 42,081 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, down from 50,534 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths reported fell to 141 from 252. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#The Health Ministry
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coronavirus: FDA releases updated list of authorized at home COVID-19 tests

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released on Tuesday an updated list of FDA-authorized at-home over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 tests. An at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test is one where you collect your own sample, perform the test and read the results yourself. The test does not require you to send a sample to a laboratory. Most tests will use a nasal swab for the testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

Biden Mulls Barring US Banks From Processing Transactions From Russian Banks

The Biden administration is preparing sanctions against Russia that would come with banning U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions from Russia’s biggest banks if Russia invades Ukraine, Reuters reported Monday (Feb. 21). The measures would strike against the Russian economy by removing the “correspondent” banking relationships between the two...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Czechs to lift all limits on gatherings as infections drop

PRAGUE — (AP) — The Czech government agreed Wednesday to further ease coronavirus restrictions as the wave of infections caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant has been receding. Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said all limits on the number of people attending any public gatherings, including sports matches...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Oil price turns negative in response to Ukraine uncertainty

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices turned negative on Wednesday, after rising earlier on reports that Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack. Brent crude fell 11, or 0.3%, to $91.80 a barrel at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), after hitting $99.50 on Tuesday,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise as inflation worries persist

NEW YORK, Feb 23 - Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as the West unveiled more sanctions against Russia over its move into eastern Ukraine, while bond investors remained concerned about inflation and a potential Federal Reserve policy mistake. The United States and allies are keeping tougher measures in reserve in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CORRECTED-RPT-PRECIOUS-Palladium rallies, gold rises above $1,900 with focus on Russia

(Corrects gold prices in the 7th paragraph) * Palladium trades near previous session’s two-week high. Feb 23 (Reuters) - Palladium rose over 3.2% on Wednesday, adding to gains in the autocatalysts driven by fears of a hit to supply from top producer Russia, while gold rose above the key $1,900 level with focus on developments in the Ukraine crisis. Russia is the world’s third largest producer of gold, while the country’s Nornickel is also a major producer of palladium and platinum, which are both used in catalytic converters to clean car exhaust fumes. Russia produced 2.6 million troy ounces of palladium last year, or 40% of global mine production, and 641,000 ounces of platinum, or about 10% of total mine production. While it was “still too early” to tell if supply issues would materialise, “if we see a set of sanctions that reduce financing and free flow of the material to the rest of the world, we could see a significant tightening of conditions for palladium probably in the not too distant future,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

325K+
Followers
287K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy