Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

(Corrects gold prices in the 7th paragraph) * Palladium trades near previous session’s two-week high. Feb 23 (Reuters) - Palladium rose over 3.2% on Wednesday, adding to gains in the autocatalysts driven by fears of a hit to supply from top producer Russia, while gold rose above the key $1,900 level with focus on developments in the Ukraine crisis. Russia is the world’s third largest producer of gold, while the country’s Nornickel is also a major producer of palladium and platinum, which are both used in catalytic converters to clean car exhaust fumes. Russia produced 2.6 million troy ounces of palladium last year, or 40% of global mine production, and 641,000 ounces of platinum, or about 10% of total mine production. While it was “still too early” to tell if supply issues would materialise, “if we see a set of sanctions that reduce financing and free flow of the material to the rest of the world, we could see a significant tightening of conditions for palladium probably in the not too distant future,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO