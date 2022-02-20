ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy reported 42,081 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, down from 50,534 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths reported fell to 141 from 252.

Some 372,776 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, well below the previous day’s figure of 492,045, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 152,989 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.47 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,284 on Sunday, down from 13,387 a day earlier.

There were 52 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 76 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 934 from 953. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Toby Chopra)

