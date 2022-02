With the win, Anaheim improved to 25-19-9 (59 points) on the season and has now earned points in eight of its last 11 games (6-3-2). "That last game on the road trip, we wanted to build off of that and I thought we came out and had a good start," netminder Anthony Stolarz said. "This is a team who's chasing us in the standings, so for us to come out here and get two points, especially at the start of a long homestand, hopefully we can keep this momentum going forward."

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO