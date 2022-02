Garrett Lucas couldn’t resist the chance to coach at the highest level. Lucas accepted the head coaching position at Group 5 Rancocas Valley. He went 25-8 in four years at Delran, which moved from Group 2 to Group 3 this year, and while he wasn’t eager to leave, an opportunity to coach a program on the top public school level was too much to pass up.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 HOURS AGO