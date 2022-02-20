ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

Body found in wooded area identified as young woman

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified remains found in a wooded area of Litchfield County in December as those of a young woman.

Brianna Beam’s body was discovered Dec. 19 by a person walking a dog in an area along the Naugatuck River straddling the towns of Harwinton and Litchfield. Last week, Dr. James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, announced she had been identified through dental records.

Beam, who would have turned 21 this year, had ties to the Waterbury, Thomaston and Bristol areas, as well as Rhode Island, the New Haven Register reported.

Beam’s body was found in an area where several other bodies have been discovered over the years. Authorities haven’t disclosed a cause of death for Beam but told the Register they don’t believe there’s a connection between her death and the others’.

The remains of at least five other people have been found in the same area since the 1980s. The most recent was in late 2006 when a hunter found a human skull later identified as that of 22-year-old Jessica Marie Muskus, who had been reported missing about two years earlier.

The bodies of three women, all of Waterbury, were discovered in the area between 1988 and 1994. In 1986, the headless body of a man, later identified as a hitchhiker from the Midwest, was found there.

A statewide task force created in the early 1990s to investigate those cases and other unsolved homicides in the state didn’t produce any arrests.

Comments / 2

Melissa Matthews
2d ago

so sorry for this young lady dying and being left in the woods like that ! I pray they find the person who did this!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Inmate stabbed to death at facility near Birmingham

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at a correctional facility outside Birmingham, authorities said Wednesday. The violence happened Tuesday night at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Al.com reported. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Barry...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Harwinton, CT
Litchfield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Thomaston, CT
County
Litchfield County, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Litchfield, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Litchfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

Man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who said he shot another Waterloo man last year in self-defense was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder. A jury convicted Stephen Devon Phillips, 29, on Wednesday in the killing of 30-year-old Terrell Bernard Flowers on May 15, 2020, the Courier reported. Phillips took...
The Associated Press

German police: Truck driver blown off bridge during storm

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Wednesday that a truck driver likely fell to his death after being blown off a bridge during a storm earlier this week. The 53-year-old’s body was found Monday below the Ambach Valley highway bridge by a passer-by. Authorities initially investigated the death as a possible suicide.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New Haven Register
The Associated Press

Man sentenced for killing the mother of his children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting and killing the mother of his three children. Christopher L. Spears, 34, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 32-year-old Andrea Dean, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Suspected catalytic converter theft leader gets more charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who was arrested earlier this month after authorities found about 100 stolen catalytic converters in his home has been rebooked on more charges. The man received additional theft and drug possession charges Monday, according to online East Baton Rouge Parish jail...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy