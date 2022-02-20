ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

Watch Hero Colorado Firefighter Save Dog from Ice-Covered Pond

By Doc Holliday
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was the case of a dog being a dog and trying to chase geese. The result was an animal in distress in an ice-covered pond who fortunately was within reach for a hero Colorado firefighter. This...

