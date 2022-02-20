Leeds 2 Man Utd 4: Red Devils weather Elland Road storm to blow bitter rivals away in six-goal thriller

ELLAND ROAD was still shaking long after the final whistle – and it was nothing to do with Eunice.

It was due to the storm these two teams had whipped up in an incredible 90 minutes inside this famous old stadium.

Man Utd won a thrilling game against rivals Leeds 4-2 Credit: Reuters

The hosts were left gutted having scored twice in as many minutes to level the scores Credit: EPA

This thunderous encounter will live long in the memory.

The first half was won by United with goals from the heads of Harry Maguire on 34 minutes and Bruno Fernandes five minutes into injury time.

Leeds response was incredible with two goals inside 59 seconds from the 53rd minute.

A slice of good fortune saw Rodrigo’s mishit cross sail over David de Gea into the far top corner.

Before you could draw breath Dan James had put a low cross into the far post and Raphinha, who had just come on at the break, turned it in.

Rangnick would make an inspired double substitution on 67 minutes bringing on both Fred and Anthony Elanga.

A waterlogged Elland Road saw United take the lead through Harry Maguire Credit: Getty

The maligned Man Utd captain headed home from a corner in the 34th minute Credit: AP

Both would score to settle the game, Fred just three minutes later and Elanga in the 88th minute.

The Leeds fans have waited a long time to see their old enemy here.

The Manchester United fans relished the return and what an afternoon they got.

Not without it’s unsavoury side with United players hit with missiles when celebrating two of the goals.

The tone for the encounter was set in the opening seconds when former Red Devil James crunched into Luke Shaw and we were off.

CRASH: Pascal Struijk fells Bruno Fernandes with a sliding challenge.

BANG: Scott McTominay was not going to miss out and clattered Jack Harrison.

WALLOP: This was made for McTominay and this time he body checked Robin Koch.

United took a 2-0 lead before the break with another header Credit: Getty

Fernandes struck five minutes into added time to seemingly put United in control Credit: Getty

How the Scottish international stayed on the pitched for the full game is anyone’s guess.

That challenge meant a delay in play which ended with the Leeds player needing his head bandaged up and he would soon have to go off.

This is still one of the few leagues where thumping challenges are acclaimed by their fans.

It bemuses some coaches from abroad.

But it remains so much part of the English game and the fans still lap it up.

There was plenty more of it to come but some football broke out too and some of the moves and goals were top draw.

The Red Devils were given a shock early in the second half by Rodrigo Credit: AP

The Spaniard's bizarre cross sailed into the back of the net in the 53rd minute Credit: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo had been denied from point blank range Illan Meslier before the deadlock was broken.

What a moment for Maguire and the set-piece brains at Man United who could finally notch up a goal from a corner at the 140th attempt.

Luke Shaw swung the kick over and Maguire did brilliantly to win the wrestling match with Diego Llorente, hang in the air and meet the ball with a downward header.

His celebrations were probably ill advised as they came in front of the Leeds fans who responded with various missiles.

In the away end a red flare went off.

Those fans would soon be celebrating a brilliant back to front move and a goal from the very best days of this club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Victor Lindelof brought the ball out and exchanged passes with Jadon Sancho as he continued forward.

Leeds were then level through Raphinha just one minute later Credit: Reuters

The Brazilian's equaliser made for an electric atmosphere at Elland Road Credit: Getty

He then held it up, returned a pass to the overlapping Sancho and his clipped cross was perfect for Fernandes to nod home.

When the half-time whistle blew Sancho turned to the away end and pumped his fists.

The big problems the players were now encountering after the break was the sodden pitch which was slowing the balls path.

It lead to late challenges, mis-judgements.

Players fouled had been skidding across the surface.

It should all have been in black and white, it did take away from the spectacle.

If the first half was dramatic, it was nothing to compared to the second with first Leeds drawing level in the blink of an eye with two goals in under a minute.

Leeds were undone in the 70th minute by sub Fred Credit: Reuters

The midfielder cracked home a fine effort to restore United's lead Credit: Getty

The first half sub Junior Firpo brought the ball out and fed Rodrigo down the left.

He looked up for a teammate and delivered the cross, but it was mishit and curled over De Gea and into the far top corner.

The fans were lifted, the players were lifted and when Forshaw splattered through the water to nick the ball of Fernandes, alarm bells rang for the visitors.

James, quiet up until now, was fed the ball and his low cross to the far post was met by half-time sub Raphinha.

The players in red surrounded the ref believing Fernandes, still down, had been fouled by Forshaw.

It went to VAR who took a few looks and the goal stood.

Anthony Elanga put the game to bed in the 88th minute Credit: Reuters

Elanga also came off the bench to make a big impact for United Credit: Reuters

The double substitution came an dthe game swung again.

Fernandes, having a great game, began it all finding Elanga, who knocked it on to Ronlado.

He eased it off to Fred who played a one-two with Sancho before firing the ball between Meslier and the near post

Credit Pogba, who having just been hooked, lead the celebrations on the bench.

Meanwhile Elanga was hit by another missile thrown by the Leeds fans this time at the opposite end.

He would have his revenge.

An incredible flick and turn by Fernandes, left centre-back Struijk spinning as the Potuguese ace fed Elanga to finish.

What a game.