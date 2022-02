South Carolina had 24 outs without too many solid swings of the bat but there are 27 outs in a game, and UNC Greensboro couldn't get the last three. The Gamecocks put up six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra innings, then scored a single run in the bottom of the 10th to knock off their visitors 8-7 and take the opening series.

