ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US figure skater Vincent Zhou barred from 2022 Olympics closing ceremony as ‘close contact’

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

US figure skater Vincent Zhou’s 2022 Olympics was cut short after testing positive for COVID-19. After recovering, emerging from quarantine and participating in Sunday’s figure skating gala, he was barred from the closing ceremony.

Zhou, who won silver as part of the team event at the beginning of the Winter Games, wrote on his Instagram Story Sunday that he was identified as a close contact and thus was not allowed to attend the 2022 Olympics closing ceremony.

“Before boarding the bus to the stadium, they flagged me as a COVID ‘close contact’ risk and would not allow me to proceed further,” Zhou wrote. “I have tested negative 14 times in a row. I have antibodies and am not contagious whatsoever. I am 100% healthy and normal. I am double masked and would be walking outdoors with the same people I am about to travel with in a couple of hours. Out of everyone marching, I would be the least at risk of transmitting to others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48euu1_0eK4TE3F00
US figure skater Vincent Zhou performing in the figure skating gala at the 2022 Olympics on Feb. 20, 2022.

Zhou, 21, noted how he was “required” to remove his mask when taking the ice for the figure skating gala earlier Sunday. “But it seems that being double masked outdoors is riskier,” he wrote.

On Feb. 7, Zhou revealed in an emotional Instagram video that he would not be competing in the rest of the 2022 Olympics due to COVID. He couldn’t join his teammates on the podium to receive his silver medal for the team event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xDkY_0eK4TE3F00
Vincent Zhou wrote on Instagram that he was not allowed to march in the 2022 Olympics closing ceremony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VN480_0eK4TE3F00
Vincent Zhou said he was identified as a “close contact” risk.

“I’ve isolated myself so much that the loneliness I’ve felt in the last month or two has been crushing at times. The enormity of the situation, just the pain of it all is pretty insane,” Zhou said in his Feb. 7 video.

On Wednesday, Zhou posted photos of himself after coming out of quarantine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Silver medal-winning US pairs figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are sued for performing to House of the Rising Sun by Heavy Young Heathens

Brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian, professionally known as Heavy Young Heathens, have filed a lawsuit saying NBC, U.S. Figure Skating, and figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier violated their copyrights by using their version of House of the Rising Sun at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The brothers said...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Figure Skating#Skater#Instagram Story#Covid#Instagram A
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Watch Nathan Chen place gold medal around his mom’s neck during touching surprise on TODAY

It was another gold medal moment for Nathan Chen when the champion figure skater was surprised by his mother during an appearance on TODAY Tuesday. Chen, who was dominant while winning the men’s singles figure skating gold medal during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was talking about coming home when the TODAY gang told him they had gotten him some New York City pizza — which was brought out by his mom, Hetty Wang.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Winter Olympics: Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero fails doping test

Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). The ITA said a sample taken on 18 February contained a metabolite of clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Barquero was tested...
SPORTS
floor8.com

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens reveal wedding plans

Just days after getting engaged, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her football-playing fiancé Jonathan Owens revealed details on their wedding plans. During a conversation on Today on Feb. 18, the couple revealed that they're already in the early stages of planning their wedding. Though the gymnast had to catch...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

30 hours after food poisoning, Jessie Diggins wins silver in 30-km cross-country race

Jessie Diggins made history on multiple fronts Sunday when she took the silver in the women's 30-kilometer freestyle mass start in Beijing. Not only did she become the first non-European athlete to bring home a medal in the event, she's now the only American to bring back multiple cross-country medals from the same Olympics — and she did it having barely recovered from food poisoning.
SPORTS
Hypebae

Kamila Valieva in Tears After Repeated Mistakes at Winter Olympics Skating Event

A gloomy atmosphere fell upon the women’s figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics after Kamila Valieva broke down in tears due to a series of mistakes. The 15-year-old was embroiled in a doping controversy amid the second half of the individual event, in which she tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine back in December. However, the athlete was still able to compete based on the premise that she was a minor. Although Valieva was projected to make it to the podium, she made several errors that landed her in fourth place. The figure skater reportedly refused to speak with the press afterward.
SPORTS
theScore

Watch: Defender scores absurd hat-trick of own goals in SheBelieves Cup

Meikayla Moore may have made the worst kind of history Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup. Moore, a defender for New Zealand's women's soccer team, scored three own goals in 36 minutes before being subbed off and put out of her misery against the United States. Two of the own goals...
SOCCER
New York Post

Kamila Valieva speaks out after Olympic figure skating controversy

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is feeling grateful for her support system after her dramatic experience at the Beijing Olympics, during which the 15-year-old was thrust into the spotlight over a failed drug test. Valieva took to Instagram this week to reflect on her experience, which ended last week after...
SPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy